Harry tries skeleton bobsled as he joins Invictus Games competitors in training

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex hits the wall as he slides down the track on a skeleton sled during an Invictus Games training camp, in Whistler, British Columbia (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
The Duke of Sussex has tried his hand at skeleton bobsled as he joined Invictus Games competitors training in Canada.

Pictures from the track in Whistler show Harry sporting a white helmet as he speeds headfirst down the frozen track.

The Duchess of Sussex watched her husband, one year before the global event takes place in the town, and the city of Vancouver, in western Canada.

The skeleton, which originated in the Swiss resort of St Moritz, first featured at the Winter Olympics in 1928.

Harry sported a white helmet as he sped down the frozen track (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Harry founded the sporting event in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans to aid their recovery.

At the Games next year about 550 competitors from up to 25 countries will compete in indoor adaptive events like sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball and, for the first time, winter sports like Alpine skiing, snowboarding and wheelchair curling will be on the schedule.

The week has seen a flurry of announcements from the Sussexes. The duchess signed a deal with Lemonada Media to record new podcast shows, and the company will distribute her previous series.

Meghan’s Archetypes podcast about female stereotypes ran for just one series before her lucrative deal with Spotify ended in 2023.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Whistler (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

The couple also relaunched their Archewell website, the name of their foundation, rebranding it The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The launch of the site comes as the King’s slimmed-down monarchy has been put under pressure, as Charles postpones all public-facing duties because of his cancer diagnosis and the Princess of Wales is out of action for the immediate future after abdominal surgery.

Harry, who lives in California with his wife and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, flew to the UK last week to see the King.

He visited without Meghan and their children, less than 24 hours after the announcement about Charles’ health.

But there was no meeting with his brother, the Prince of Wales, after Harry spent around 45 minutes at Clarence House seeing their father.