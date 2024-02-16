What the papers say – February 16

A majority of Friday’s newspapers lead with the British economy falling into a recession.

The Daily Mirror, The Independent and the Financial Times all report on the Prime Minister’s general election headaches to come as Britain dips into a recession.

INDEPENDENT: Sunak braced for double poll blow as recession bites #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EWNVLeqg7K — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 15, 2024

FT UK: Britain’s slide into recession creates another big election hurdle for Sunak #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/foiWkqJ1cs — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 15, 2024

The Guardian, the i, the Daily Mail, and The Daily Telegraph all lead with pieces about Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and his reported upcoming tax cuts.

THE GUARDIAN: PM warned against cuts as UK falls into recession #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1F5CqC8RUj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 15, 2024

Introducing #TomorrowsPapersToday from:#DailyMail Now go hold and go for big tax cuts Mr Hunt

TELEGRAPH: Hunt to shelve 2p income tax cut #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sRhTDXrkck — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 15, 2024

The Times writes that businesses are warning Labour against a full rewrite of employment laws, warning it may have dire consequences for the economy.

THE TIMES: Don’t rush to rewrite staff rights, Labour told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hCytn2PbQI — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 15, 2024

Metro reports that blasting sluggish sperm with soundwaves may revive them, according to a recent study.

The Daily Express runs a story on British Gas, with calls to slash customer bills after the energy company reported record profits.

And the Daily Star splashes with a story on an “amazing” talking dog in Barnsley.