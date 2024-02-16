New research discovers sluggish sperm can be boosted by ultrasound waves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New research discovers sluggish sperm can be boosted by ultrasound waves

By Press Association
Research found using high-frequency ultrasound waves on sperm can boost their ability to swim (The Journal of Science of Human Sperm/PA)
New research has discovered ultrasound waves can be used to improve the motility of sperm, with the breakthrough offering new hope for families around the world struggling to conceive.

According to the study, out of Melbourne’s Monash University, using high-frequency ultrasound waves on sperm can boost their ability to swim by up to 266%.

The university says about 30% of infertility comes down to low sperm motility, which means the sperm are not strong enough swimmers to make it through to the woman’s reproductive tract.

The World Health Organisation estimates that approximately one in every six people of reproductive age worldwide experience infertility in their lifetime (PA)

Engineering researchers at Monash University have shown that 20 seconds of ultrasound at 800 mW and 40 MHz increased measures of sperm motility by up to 266% and reduced the proportion of inactive or ‘nonprogressive’ sperm from 36% to just 10%.

Monash PhD candidate and the study’s lead author, Ali Vafaie, said: “Ultrasound not only increased the swimming velocity of sperm but also promoted almost two-thirds of lower grade sperm to a higher motility grade.

“Sperm with low motility before we applied ultrasound showed the greatest increase in motility after ultrasound exposure, and we know from clinical data that even a 10% increase in sperm motility leads to an increase of 8% in pregnancy rate.”

Monash Clayton AMB Lab director Dr Reza Nosrati said: “The ultrasound technique has tremendous potential to boost success rates in even the most challenging cases.”

Dr Nosrati added that higher sperm motility means men may one day take advantage of assisted reproduction options that are less invasive, with higher success rates, and with lower risks to the health of a future child.

“By making immotile sperm motile and motile sperm more motile, we can help more patients meet the minimum requirements to have conventional IVF rather than more invasive and costly options like intracytoplasmic sperm injection, which involves injecting a single sperm into each egg using a very fine needle,” he said.

The study, published in Science Advances, could herald a new treatment for asthenozoospermia, a condition where sperm have reduced ability to move.

Asthenozoospermia is a major cause of reduced fertility in men.

The World Health Organisation estimates that approximately one in every six people of reproductive age worldwide experience infertility in their lifetime.