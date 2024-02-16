Protesters gather outside Russian Embassy following Alexei Navalny’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Protesters gather outside Russian Embassy following Alexei Navalny’s death

By Press Association
People take part in a protest opposite the Russian Embassy (Jonathan Brady/PA)
People take part in a protest opposite the Russian Embassy (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Angry protesters have gathered outside the Russian Embassy in central London, calling for the Kremlin to be held accountable for the death of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Images of the 47-year-old were left alongside a number of floral tributes.

Those gathered chanted “Putin is a killer”, and held up signs with slogans including “Putin will never stop killing”, “We are Navalny”, and “Don’t give up”.

At one point, members of the crowd held up their phone lights towards the embassy in unison.

Alexei Navalny death
People take part in a protest opposite the Russian Embassy in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A man at the protest, who did not wish to be named, said he wanted to be able to love his country again.

“I want Russia to be a country that is respected all over the world,” he continued, “I want to love my flag.”

“But today it’s not possible because the flag represents the war.”

Tearful speakers gave speeches in both Russian and English using a loudspeaker.

“Today we stand together to remember Alexei Navalny,” one said.

“Navalny leaves behind a family.

“His death is another painful example of cruelty and injustice under Putin’s rule.

“Let’s raise our voices and demand justice. Let’s show Putin he won’t make us silent.”

Alexei Navalny death
A protester holds a picture of Alexei Navalny (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A British woman told the crowd: You’re not alone, I’m British and I stand here with my Russian brothers and sisters.

“Alexei Navalny stood for the real Russians, we love the real Russians and we mourn him.”

Russia’s federal prison service said in a statement that Mr Navalny became unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness.

An ambulance arrived, but the politician and anti-corruption campaigner died despite attempts to resuscitate him, the agency said.

Britain has joined other western countries in condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin.

UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said there should be “consequences” for the Moscow leader.

Mr Navalny, who campaigned against official corruption and organised major anti-government protests, has been behind bars since January 2021.

Alexei Navalny death
A women touches a picture of Alexei Navalny at a protest opposite the Russian Embassy in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He was arrested on his return from Germany, where he had been recuperating after a nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Since the start of his imprisonment, the opposition leader had remained a thorn in the side of Mr Putin via scathing attacks that his associates continued to post on social media.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Mr Putin was informed of Mr Navalny’s death and the prison service was looking into the matter in line with standard procedures.

When the Russian president has spoken about Mr Navalny previously, he has made it a point not to mention the activist by name, referring to him only as “that person” or similar in an apparent effort to diminish his importance.

He recently launched a presidential campaign for his fifth term in office, and is already the longest-serving leader in Moscow since Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Mr Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, has called for the international community to unite and hold Mr Putin’s regime responsible in the wake of Friday’s news.