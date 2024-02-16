Navalny was likely killed to crush dissent before Russian election, says expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Navalny was likely killed to crush dissent before Russian election, says expert

By Press Association
Russia’s federal prison service has said Alexei Navalny is dead (Moscow City Court via AP, File)
It is “likely” Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was killed ahead of the country’s election next month to “crush” dissent, a Russia expert has said.

The UK has joined other western countries in condemning the Kremlin after Russia’s federal prison service said in a statement that the 47-year-old politician and anti-corruption campaigner had died.

According to the agency, he became unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness.

An ambulance arrived but he died despite attempts to resuscitate him, it said.

Experts from King’s College London said Mr Navalny, who was one of the most outspoken critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin, symbolised hope and democratic change for many Russians.

Russia Navalny Obit
The entrance to the prison colony where Alexei Navalny was being detained (AP Photo/Antonina Favorskaya)

Dr Maxim Alyukov, research fellow at the university’s Russia Institute, described Mr Navalny’s death as a “political killing”.

He added: “It is likely that he has been killed ahead of the March election, to demotivate and crush any potential dissent.

“Given Putin’s recording of physically eliminating opponents, it would not be a surprise at all.

“Elections, even if tightly controlled, still can serve as focal points for discontent, and there have been alternative candidates successfully campaigning for registration demonstrating that there is a demand of peace and change of power.

“Given Navalny’s significance and the fact that many associated democratic change in Russia with him, his death will be a signal that will shock and demotivate many, demonstrating that resistance is futile.

“He has been consistently tortured and denied medical treatment.

“Navalny was active in communicating with the public from prison via his lawyers, and his statements were giving hope to many dissidents both inside and outside Russia.”

Germany Russia Navalny Obit
Portraits of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, flowers and candles on the ground as people protest in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Professor Gulnaz Sharafutdinova, professor of Russian politics and director of the university’s Russia Institute, said Mr Navalny’s death could lead to protests on the streets of Russia.

She added: “The Kremlin tried to get rid of Navalny using different means. His death (if confirmed) will be heartbreaking for many thousands of Russians who believe and fight for different Russia.

“His role as a model of a politician who sacrificed his life for his beliefs and principles will stay on and inspire others.

“But this moment is a moment for grief. We will see how the grieving will unfold in Russia in the next few days probably.

“This news could interfere with the presidential elections in Russia. But that would depend on people’s actions on the ground.”

Dr Marc Berenson, senior lecturer at the university’s School of Politics and Economics said: “Navalny’s death, perhaps, constitutes the most prolonged murder in Russian history.

“Having survived multiple attempts on his life over the years, the conditions and treatment that Navalny endured while imprisoned by the Kremlin since his return to Russia in 2021 surely would have alone caused a slow death, absent any immediate deliberate actions.

“The manner in which the Kremlin has treated its own citizens, including its own soldiers on the front lines in Ukraine, should be yet another wake up call for the West, and particularly the US Congress, as to just how dangerous an enemy Russia has become.”

Russia Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held an iron grip over Russia for the last two decades (Alexander Ryumin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Navalny, who campaigned against official corruption and organised major anti-government protests, has been behind bars since January 2021.

He was arrested on his return from Germany, where he had been recuperating after a nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin, on charges he dismissed as part of a politically motivated vendetta.

Since the start of his imprisonment, the opposition leader had remained a thorn in the side of Mr Putin via scathing attacks that his associates continued to post on social media.

Mr Navalny had been moved in December from his former prison in the Vladimir region of central Russia to a “special regime” penal colony, the highest security level of prisons in Russia, above the Arctic Circle.

His allies decried the transfer to the town of Kharp, in the remote Yamalo-Nenets region notorious for its long and severe winters, as yet another attempt to silence him.