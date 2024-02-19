Rail passenger numbers could nearly double by 2050 – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK

Rail passenger numbers could nearly double by 2050 – study

By Press Association
Researchers found rail passenger numbers could nearly double by 2050 compared with pre-pandemic levels (Alamy/PA)
Rail passenger numbers could nearly double by 2050 compared with pre-pandemic levels, according to research.

Demand will grow by between 37% and 97% by that point under various scenarios, the study commissioned by industry body Railway Industry Association (RIA) said.

Under “any scenario”, the number of people wanting to travel by train “will grow well beyond the capacity provided for today”, the report conducted by consultancy Steer added.

This is “growth that government policy, rail services and operators will need to accommodate”, it added.

Researchers said the number of people using the railways has returned to around 90% of pre-Covid levels, and they expect a full recovery to take place in the next four to seven years.

Separate Office of Rail and Road figures show 1.7 billion passenger journeys were made in the 2019/20 financial year, which was largely unaffected by the virus crisis.

The pandemic halted a sustained growth in usage of the network since train operation was privatised in the mid-1990s.

The RIA report sets out that a “range of factors” will influence passenger numbers, including government policies affecting issues such as fares, timetables and infrastructure, as well as population and economic growth, and competition from other forms of transport.

RIA chief executive Darren Caplan said: “This landmark report sets out a range of scenarios for future rail passenger growth, yet under all of them passenger numbers grow, which will have clear impacts on capacity in the future.

“Under the lowest growth scenario, even if the UK Government does nothing and lets the industry drift along as it is, rail passenger numbers still grow by a third in the 25 years to 2050.

“Alternatively, if a future government adopts a bold and ambitious strategy to improve the customer offer and drive some behavioural change, passenger numbers could double by 2050, dramatically increasing revenues.

“Freight is also likely to grow in this time, with the Government itself setting a 75% growth target over the next 25 years.

“There is clearly a huge opportunity to expand rail travel, benefiting the UK’s economy and its connectivity, as well as bringing social and decarbonisation benefits.

“To achieve this, we need to see rail reform and a long-term rail strategy as soon as possible, including a plan for increased north-south capacity, which all rail experts agree will not be delivered under current plans.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: “With passenger numbers having doubled following privatisation, our plans for Great British Railways will make the most of industry expertise while putting the customer – both passenger and freight – first.

“As well as publishing a draft Bill shortly, we’re pressing ahead with wider reforms including expanding access to pay-as-you-go and piloting simpler fares.”