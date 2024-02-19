Important bird habitat will reopen to visitors after shutting due to avian flu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Important bird habitat will reopen to visitors after shutting due to avian flu

By Press Association
An internationally-important seabird colony is to reopen to visitors this spring after it was shut due to avian flu (Owen Humphreys/PA)
An internationally-important seabird colony is to reopen to visitors this spring after it was shut due to avian flu.

Visitor boats will be able to land on the Farne Islands, off the Northumberland coast, for the first time in two years from March 25.

Around 200,000 seabirds, including puffins, Arctic terns, and kittiwakes make their home on the Farnes, which are run by the National Trust and are a National Nature Reserve.

Farne Islands puffin census
For the last two years visitors could only watch the wildlife from boat trips (Owen Humphreys/PA)

At the end of March each year, the birds return to the islands to breed, departing once their chicks are fully fledged at the end of the summer.

Two years ago the colony was hit hard by avian flu, with rangers collecting more than 6,000 dead birds.

In 2023, the disease was still present but the numbers of dead fell by around 40%, giving hope that the birds were developing some immunity.

Bird flu
National Trust rangers worked hard last year to protect the birds from flu (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Nevertheless, human visitors were not allowed to land on the Farnes to protect the birds and stop bird flu from being inadvertently spread.

Nature-lovers could still watch the wildlife from boat trips, but were not allowed to land, and now that restriction will be lifted next month.

Rangers will continue to monitor the islands for signs of bird flu and could restrict landings again later in the breeding season.

Farne Islands puffin census
The puffins are a firm favourite for many visitors (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sophia Jackson, area ranger for the National Trust says: “We have been closely monitoring the impact of the disease on our breeding populations as part of international research into bird flu.
 
“This has shown that the disease has had devastating impacts on some species and at some UK sites making our conservation efforts all the more important.
 
“Like at other sites, it seems that the disease has declined in our birds, although we will continue to closely monitor them as the breeding season starts again.”
 
Inner Farne will be the only island to open to visitor landings this year while National Trust trials limit opening.   