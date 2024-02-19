Family pay tribute to ‘angel’ grandmother at centre of murder inquiry

The family of a woman whose body was found in a maisonette have described her as a “devoted mother and grandmother” after a man was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Police were called to the property in Delphi Way, Waterlooville, Hampshire, on February 11, where the body of Annette Mills, 57, was found.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion on murder and later bailed while police inquiries continue.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: “Our investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing. A post-mortem examination was inconclusive.

“As part of our investigation a 37-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed with conditions until May 11 while inquiries continue.”

The family of Ms Mills said in a statement released through police: “Our whole family is devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of our mum and daughter, Annette.

“She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Our lives will never be the same. Rest in peace our beautiful angel.”