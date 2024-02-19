Just Stop Oil activist guilty of causing nuisance after climbing M25 gantry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Stop Oil activist guilty of causing nuisance after climbing M25 gantry

By Press Association
Activist from the Just Stop Oil group, Cressida Gethin, during a press conference in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A Just Stop Oil protester has been convicted of causing a nuisance by climbing onto a gantry over the M25.

Cambridge University music student Cressida Gethin, 22, scaled the gantry to protest the UK reaching its hottest temperature on record, 40C.

On Monday at Isleworth Crown Court a jury found Gethin guilty of causing a public nuisance contrary to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022.

The jury found her guilty by a majority of 10 to two.

During her trial the court heard the protest on July 20 2022 delayed 3,923 British Airways passengers’ journeys.

BBC broadcaster Chris Packham told the jury he was stuck in four to five hours of traffic.

BBC presenter Chris Packham with Cressida Gethin outside Isleworth Crown Court
BBC presenter Chris Packham with Cressida Gethin outside Isleworth Crown Court (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Gethin did not dispute scaling the gantry but argued that the consequence did not amount to the charge.

In her closing statement on Thursday, Gethin, who was self-represented, told the court: “If you believed that the protest causing the delays was intended to create meaningful, positive change, would you have defined the delay as ‘serious inconvenience’?

“Or would you have experienced it as a proportionate and manageable inconvenience? Given that the policy change the protest was seeking to achieve would literally save thousands of lives in the coming decades.”

However, Judge Hannah Duncan said “evidence about climate change wasn’t admissible or relevant”.

On Friday, Judge Duncan said she believed the average person would consider the climate crisis “far more serious” than a nuisance, but that “that’s not what they (the jury) are considering”.

Gethin will be sentenced on May 3.