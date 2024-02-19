Mobile phones analysis following deleted WhatsApp messages ‘ongoing’ – O’Neill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mobile phones analysis following deleted WhatsApp messages ‘ongoing’ – O’Neill

By Press Association
First Minister Michelle O’Neill said an analysis of government-issued mobile devices was ‘ongoing’ (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
Analysis of mobile devices used by former Stormont ministers and special advisers during the coronavirus pandemic over the deletion of messages is ongoing, Michelle O’Neill has said.

It emerged at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in London in December that some WhatsApp messages during the pandemic appear to be lost after government-issued electronic devices were wiped.

Asked about the matter during her first First Minister’s questions at Stormont, Ms O’Neill said an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Members of the public observe the National Covid Memorial Wall, opposite the Houses of Parliament in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She told MLAs that more than 290 strings of WhatsApp engagements were produced by the Executive Office.

Ms O’Neill also said that she is “certain that policy decisions were not decided by WhatsApp, that would have been through the official channels”.

She told MLAs: “In August 2023, TEO (the Executive Office) notified the module 2C inquiry team of the potential loss of data from civil service-supplied mobile devices to ministers and spads (special advisers) that may be relevant to the terms of references for the public inquiry.

“The group head of NICS internal audit service was commissioned to undertake a fact-finding investigation into how some mobile devices returned by ministers and spads came to be reset.

“The report dated December 7 2023 was shared with module 2C legal team on December 8.

“The terms of reference for the NICS mobile device fact-finding investigation stated that if analysis of the mobile devices by an IT specialist is required to determine the status of each device and retrieve information where possible that will be undertaken as a separate exercise.

“On December 20, 2023, the head of the civil service commissioned an independent technical analysis of devices that had been allocated to former ministers and special advisors in NICS.

“The analysis of devices is ongoing and the Covid inquiry will be advised of the final outcome of that exercise.”