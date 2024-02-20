Fugitive aristocrat was a good mother and did nothing wrong, partner told police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Fugitive aristocrat was a good mother and did nothing wrong, partner told police

By Press Association
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of the manslaughter of baby Victoria (Handout/PA)
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of the manslaughter of baby Victoria (Handout/PA)

The partner of aristocrat Constance Marten told police she was a “good mother” and had “done nothing wrong” when questioned about the death of their newborn baby.

Mark Gordon, 49, initially refused to answer questions when he and 36-year-old Marten were arrested in Brighton some seven weeks after going on the run with their daughter Victoria.

In a police interview last March 2, he started by saying he would give his testimony to a jury.

A detective then told him that Marten had confirmed a baby who was found dead the day before was their daughter Victoria, the court heard.

Gordon was also informed that Marten had explained the child died after she fell asleep holding her but that he had advised her to say it was a “cot death”, jurors heard.

After consulting with his lawyer, Gordon said that “barring a few nuances” that was what happened.

Mark Gordon court case
Mark Gordon was arrested in the street in Brighton (Met Police/PA)

Gordon told police: “It had to be very traumatic for her, you have to understand I love her. I love her.

“I would do anything for her and she loves children and that’s our fifth child and we wanted to have that child.”

Gordon suggested Marten was suffering from “a post-traumatic thing”.

“She is a very special person. She’s an awesome woman and she would never do anything to harm a child under any circumstances,” he said.

He told police that they had wanted to “safeguard” the child, the “whole thing” was for her and what happened could not have been predicted.

Gordon told officers: “What have I done that you don’t think is right here?

“I have done everything I think right. If you listen to me, I have done nothing really wrong. I have supported my wife. Tried my best to be a husband.

“And I don’t think she has done anything wrong, actually, in trying to take care of her child.”

He added that Marten was a “beautiful, intelligent woman” and he was a “man who loves his wife”.

The defendant insisted there was “nothing sinister” or “dark” and said that sometimes the media made things seem “worse than what they are”.

Mark Gordon court case
Body-worn camera image of the moment the body of baby Victoria was found (Met Police/PA)

The court has heard how the couple went missing with their newborn baby after their car burst into flames near Bolton, Greater Manchester, last January.

It is alleged that they slept in a tent “off-grid” in a bid to keep the baby, after Marten’s four other children were taken into care.

Last March 1, Victoria’s remains were found in a Lidl supermarket bag inside a disused shed on an allotment.

Marten and Gordon, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The Old Bailey trial continues.