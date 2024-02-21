King Charles banknotes to enter circulation on June 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King Charles banknotes to enter circulation on June 5

By Press Association
New bank notes featuring a portrait of King Charles will be issued for the first time on June 5, 2024 (Bank of England/PA)
Banknotes carrying a portrait of the King will be issued for the first time on June 5, the Bank of England has said.

The portrait of Charles will appear on existing designs of all four banknotes (£5, £10, £20 and £50), with no other changes to the existing designs.

Polymer banknotes featuring the portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender, and will co-circulate alongside the King Charles III notes.

The new banknotes will only be printed to replace those that are worn, and to meet any overall increase in demand for banknotes.

The Bank of England said its approach is in line with guidance from the Royal Household, to minimise the environmental and financial impact of this change.

King Charles III bank notes
The new banknotes will only be printed to replace those that are worn, and to meet any overall increase in demand for banknotes (Bank of England/PA)

This means that people will start to see the new King Charles banknotes in their wallets very gradually.

Images of the new King Charles banknotes were first unveiled in December 2022.

The King’s image will appear on the front of the banknotes, as well as in cameo in the see-through security window.

Although the notes that enter circulation on June 5 will feature a new portrait of the monarch, the reverse side of each note will remain unchanged.

The current series of banknotes features Sir Winston Churchill on the £5, Jane Austen on the £10, JMW Turner on the £20 and Alan Turing on the £50.

People will be able to exchange Queen Elizabeth II banknotes for King Charles banknotes through the Bank of England, although certain restrictions will apply. The Bank said further details about this will be provided closer to the time.

A series of charity auctions of low-serial numbered notes will also be held over the summer at Spink & Son. Money raised will be donated to charity. More details will be made available on the Spink & Son website, the Bank said.

Coins bearing the official effigy of the King first appeared in circulation in post offices around the UK from December 2022.

The first Bank of England note to feature Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait was a £1 note issued in 1960.