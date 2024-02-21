Lancashire couple revealed as winners of £61m EuroMillions jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lancashire couple revealed as winners of £61m EuroMillions jackpot

By Press Association
EuroMillions winners Richard and Debbie Nuttall (Anthony Devlin/Allwyn/PA)
EuroMillions winners Richard and Debbie Nuttall (Anthony Devlin/Allwyn/PA)

A married couple won a £61 million EuroMillions jackpot while celebrating their wedding anniversary in the sun.

Richard and Debbie Nuttall, both 54, from Colne in Lancashire, “desperately drove” around the Canary islands searching for mobile signal to check they had one of the two winning tickets.

The couple were enjoying a week-long holiday in Fuerteventura, celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary, when they discovered the news.

Describing the moment he found out he and his wife had become £61 million pounds richer as they went public on Wednesday, Mr Nuttall said: “We just couldn’t make sense of it.

“My first thought was it must be a scam or there was some mix up.”

After the couple finally managed to confirm their win on the phone with the National Lottery, the full realisation began to sink in.

Mr Nuttall added: “By this time me and Debs are going mental… jumping up and down in our car seats, punching the air, thumping the dashboard… the car must have been rocking.”

The jackpot prize for the January 30 draw was £123,416,462, which was shared between two ticket-holders, one in the UK and the other in Spain.