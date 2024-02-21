Labour MP dedicated to finding brain cancer cure collects honour from William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour MP dedicated to finding brain cancer cure collects honour from William

By Press Association
Dame Siobhain McDonagh was recognised for parliamentary and political service (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour MP Siobhain McDonagh fought back tears as she said she was dedicated to finding a cure for brain cancer in the wake of her sister’s death from glioblastoma.

Dame Siobhain joined actress Emilia Clarke and former chancellor Sir Sajid Javid as they collected their honours from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

She said she felt her damehood had been given to her in honour of her late sister, Baroness Margaret, who was the general secretary of the Labour Party from 1998 to 2001.

“I think people put me forward as an honour to her,” she said.

Dame Siobhain McDonagh at Windsor Castle
Dame Siobhain McDonagh attended an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Dame Siobhain said her sister had helped Labour achieve its two biggest electoral successes.

“She used to run the Labour Party for Tony Blair,” she said.

“She organised the 1997 and 2001 elections, which were our two biggest successes in our history, and the first time we had two consecutive full-term wins.”

While housing is her main subject of interest, she said that she was now dedicated to finding a cure to brain cancer.

She added that she will raise the subject in Parliament next week, where she will call for more funding for research, better training for doctors, and further drug trials.

Dame Siobhain chatting to the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle
Dame Siobhain chatted to the Prince of Wales (Yui Mok/PA)

Looking forward to the next election, Dame Siobhain said that people were “desperate for change”.

“I’ve just come back from the Kingswood by-election, just outside Bristol, where I was the candidate’s aide,” she said.

“Damien (Egan) was a great candidate, but the voters were really angry.

“They feel a bit hopeless. They believe that we can’t make the country better, that nothing works.

“But we have to start somewhere, we start with a single step.”

Dame Siobhain has been the MP for Mitcham and Morden since 1997, and served as a whip under Gordon Brown.

She was recognised for parliamentary and public service.