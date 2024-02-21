Cosmic ‘necklace’ of stars may have formed after powerful black hole outburst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Cosmic ‘necklace’ of stars may have formed after powerful black hole outburst

By Press Association
This composite image shows a pattern of stars that resemble beads on a string at the centre of two merging galaxies (Nasa/PA)
This composite image shows a pattern of stars that resemble beads on a string at the centre of two merging galaxies (Nasa/PA)

A “necklace” of young star clusters around 3.8 billion light years from Earth may have formed following an extremely powerful outburst from a “monster” black hole, scientists say.

The intergalactic bling, with a pattern of stars that resemble beads on a string, is located in a massive galaxy cluster known as SDSS J1531.

At the heart of this gigantic cluster, two of its largest galaxies are merging, surrounded by a collection of 19 large clusters of blazing infant stars.

Images of this celestial jewellery was first revealed in 2014 by Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope.

Beads on a string in SDSS J1531, a massive galaxy cluster located 3.8 billion light-years from Earth
Beads on a string in SDSS J1531, a massive galaxy cluster located 3.8 billion light years from Earth (Nasa/PA)

Astronomers now believe it was formed following an extremely powerful jet – equivalent to the energy produced by a billion stars like the sun exploding all together – from a supermassive black hole around four billion years ago.

This jet pushed the hot gas surrounding SDSS J1531 away to create a gigantic cavity, much like a bubble.

Dr Timothy Davis, a reader at Cardiff University’s School of Physics and Astronomy, said: “Just like a bubble in water, that cavity rises through the hot gas.

“The beads (of star clusters) are formed as gas is compressed in front of the bubble, allowing material to cool and form star clusters that are regularly spaced.”

The team said its work, published in The Astrophysical Journal, could also shed light on how black holes act as “cosmic thermostats” to keep the gas in galaxy clusters from collapsing.

Dr Davis said: “Black hole eruptions, like the one that helped create the superclusters in SDSS J1531, are predicted to be very important in keeping the gas in galaxy clusters hot.

“Finding such clear evidence of this process ongoing allows us to understand the impact of monster black holes on their environments.”

For the study, the team analysed data from X-ray, optical radio telescopes and reconstructed the sequence of cosmic events.

Osase Omoruyi, a graduate student who led the study at the Centre for Astrophysics – a collaboration between the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and Harvard College Observatory in the US, said: “We are already looking at this system as it existed four billion years ago, not long after the Earth formed.

“This ancient cavity, a fossil of the black hole, tells us about a key event that happened nearly 200 million years earlier in the cluster’s history.”

The jet produced radio and X-ray waves that were detected by Nasa’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR), a radio telescope.

The team said it tracked the dense gas near the centre of SDSS J1531 revealing “wings” of bright X-ray emission at the edge of the cavity.

Dr Davis said: “This system clearly has a very active black hole, which repeatedly erupts, and is strongly affecting the gas around it.

“Here we detect the smoking gun, and see its impact all at once.”

The researchers said the team has only detected one jet so far but black holes usually fire two – in opposite directions.

They believe the radio and X-ray signals observed further afield might be the leftovers from the second jet.

The team said more observations are needed to confirm the outburst although the “evidence for this huge eruption is strong”.

Ms Omoruyi said: “We hope to learn more about the origin of the cavity we’ve already detected, and find the one expected on the other side of the black hole.”