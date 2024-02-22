Mike Ashley ‘victim of abuse’ by US bank, High Court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mike Ashley ‘victim of abuse’ by US bank, High Court told

By Press Association
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group is taking legal action against US finance giant Morgan Stanley and the Danish Saxo Bank (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group is taking legal action against US finance giant Morgan Stanley and the Danish Saxo Bank (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Billionaire businessman Mike Ashley has claimed he was the victim of “abuse” by Morgan Stanley amid a High Court dispute over the investment bank’s decision to impose a near one billion dollar (£0.79 billion) margin call.

Mr Ashley’s Frasers Group is taking legal action against American financial giant Morgan Stanley and the Danish Saxo Bank over the May 2021 move linked to options over shares in the German retailer Hugo Boss.

Lawyers for Frasers told the court that the margin call was made by the US bank to allegedly produce “the forced eviction or close out of Frasers’ open positions in Hugo Boss shares”.

Amid an ongoing trial in London, Mr Ashley claimed Morgan Stanley had acted “grotesquely”.

Saxo Bank and Morgan Stanley deny the claims, with barristers for the American bank saying the allegations were “divorced from the legal and factual reality”.

Giving evidence on Thursday, Mr Ashley was asked by Morgan Stanley’s barrister, Camilla Bingham KC, if he agreed with his lawyers in suggesting that he was a victim of “snobbery”.

She asked: “Your lawyers suggest that Morgan Stanley maintained the margin call at least in part as a result of snobbery. You don’t believe that.”

Mr Ashley replied: “I do believe that there is an element of that, yes.”

Ms Bingham asked: “So are you a victim?”

Mr Ashley said: “I am a victim of Morgan Stanley’s abuse.”

Frasers – known as Sports Direct International until 2019 – owns a wide range of companies including House of Fraser, GAME, Jack Wills, Sports Direct and Missguided.

Mr Ashley was the group’s chief executive at the time of the margin call – a requirement to increase the amount of equity in an account – but stepped down from the role in 2022. He remains its majority shareholder.

The trial is being held at the Rolls Building in London (Nick Ansell/PA)
The case is being heard at the Rolls Building in London (Nick Ansell/PA)

In written arguments, Adrian Beltrami KC, representing Frasers, said that Morgan Stanley’s “erratic behaviour” was “at least partly the result of snobbery” towards Mr Ashley.

He said this was fuelled by a personal dislike of Mr Ashley from a Morgan Stanley banker, which he suggested was “class-driven” and because Mr Ashley was seen as an “upstart”.

Mr Beltrami said the margin call “simply became the vehicle by which Morgan Stanley would enforce that which it was otherwise not entitled to require, namely the total removal of the trades from Morgan Stanley’s books”.

The move resulted in Saxo Bank, who acted as a broker, then asking Frasers to pay 900 million dollars (£712 million), something Mr Beltrami said would have been “disastrous” for the company before the request was blocked by the High Court in June 2021.

Mr Ashley, who is also the former owner of Newcastle United FC, said on Thursday that he was in “disbelief” when Morgan Stanley made the margin call.

But Ms Bingham said in her written submissions that Frasers’ claims “are not grounded in any form of recognisable legal or factual reality” and that it had “embarked on lawfare against Morgan Stanley on an extraordinary scale” despite suffering “no true loss”.

She added that there was a “smorgasbord of reasons” why the claim should be dismissed and urged the court to reject Frasers’ “flawed, contrived and brazen” case.

On Thursday, she asked Mr Ashley whether Frasers’ board of directors was informed of the legal action being taken.

Mr Ashley said that it was not, adding that “money is not the objective” and that the costs of the case are “not a sizeable sum of money for Frasers”.

When asked what the objective was, Mr Ashley replied: “It is to show how, in my opinion, grotesquely and unfairly Morgan Stanley acted.”

Ms Bingham also asked Mr Ashley: “Is doing the right thing a mantra you live by?”

He replied: “I like to think so, yes.”

The trial before Mr Justice Bryan is due to conclude next month, with a judgment expected at a later date.