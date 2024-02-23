Sir David Attenborough revisits mammals in new BBC series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir David Attenborough revisits mammals in new BBC series

By Press Association
Sir David Attenborough will present Mammals (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir David Attenborough is returning to delve into the lives of mammals in a new BBC show.

In the six-part series, Mammals, the 97-year-old naturalist and broadcaster will explain the behaviour of mammals from the small Etruscan shrew to the giant blue whale.

His first series of programmes about them ended more than 20 years ago.

Sir David Attenborough (BBC Studios/Alex Board)

In The Life Of Mammals, first broadcast in November 2002, Sir David travelled around the world, and in one memorable scene was shown clinging on to his little boat as 30-metre whale passed by.

In the new show he looks at different environments in the episodes, Dark, Cold, Heat, Water, Forest and The New Wild, and animals from the miniature tenrecs of Madagascar to the humpback whales of the Indian ocean.

BBC executive producer Roger Webb said: “Being mammals ourselves, the animals featured in the series and the stories told about them are instantly relatable.

David Attenborough 90th birthday
Sir David Attenborough with a lemur from Life Of Mammals (BBC/PA)

“It’s impossible not to admire a mother capuchin monkey who’s able to provide her baby with a drink in a dry, sun-baked forest or a chimpanzee father giving his family a lesson in finding honey buried underground.

“This connection to us makes Mammals an incredibly engaging and compelling piece of television, one that will also lead us to question our role in the lives of the wild mammals we share the planet with.”

The final instalment of the series looks at how “mammals are adapting to a world dominated by humans, arguably the most successful mammal of all”.

It includes “the great apes, the big cats, dolphins, whales as well as the mythical wolverine and adorable tenrec”, according to series producer Scott Alexander.

It is made by BBC Studios Natural History Unit and co-produced by BBC America, ZDF, Youku and France Televisions.

Jack Bootle, BBC head of commissioning at specialist factual, said: “Following the enormous success of Wild Isles and Planet Earth III last year, I’m delighted Sir David is returning to the BBC to present this fascinating new series.

“Mammals are the most adaptable and, for my money, adorable animals on earth, and I can’t wait for viewers to learn more about the remarkable strategies they use to survive in every corner of the planet.”

In the original series, Sir David also visited a group of orphaned chimps which are being taught the survival skills needed to live in the wild and enjoyed a nut-cracking session with them, and a book accompanying the show won best general knowledge book at the 2003 WH Smith Awards.

The Life Of Mammals had followed The Blue Planet, looking at sea and ocean creatures, which has been revisited in 2020 and 2017.

Mammals will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the spring.