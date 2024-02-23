Three young siblings found dead at home in Bristol died of knife injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three young siblings found dead at home in Bristol died of knife injuries

By Press Association
Police forensic tents were set up at the scene in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
The three children who were found dead at a home in Bristol died from knife injuries, Avon and Somerset Police have confirmed.

Seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash were found dead at a property in the Sea Mills area of the city on Sunday.

A 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of their murder remains in hospital.

In a statement released on Friday, Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “The loss of such young children, who had their whole lives ahead of them, is truly heartbreaking and our thoughts remain with their family and everyone affected by this tragedy.

“Our specialist liaison officers will continue to provide their next of kin with any help and support they need.

“Over the past few days, forensic post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the children. We can now confirm the cause of death for each child was knife injuries.

Triple child deaths incident – Bristol
Police at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

“A 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of their murder remains in hospital undergoing treatment for non life-threatening injuries.”

The investigation into the incident is “progressing at pace”, the force added.

Ms Hayward-Melen said cordons in Blaise Walk had been lifted and a mobile police station would open in the Sea Mills area on Saturday and Sunday.

She previously told reporters that police believed the findings to be an isolated incident and there was no risk to the wider community.

A vigil is due to be held later on Friday in memory of the children.

Avon and Somerset Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog over prior contact.