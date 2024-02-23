Three young siblings found dead at home in Bristol died of knife injuries

The three children who were found dead at a home in Bristol died from knife injuries, Avon and Somerset Police have confirmed.

Seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash were found dead at a property in the Sea Mills area of the city on Sunday.

A 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of their murder remains in hospital.

In a statement released on Friday, Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “The loss of such young children, who had their whole lives ahead of them, is truly heartbreaking and our thoughts remain with their family and everyone affected by this tragedy.

“Our specialist liaison officers will continue to provide their next of kin with any help and support they need.

“Over the past few days, forensic post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the children. We can now confirm the cause of death for each child was knife injuries.

Police at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

“A 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of their murder remains in hospital undergoing treatment for non life-threatening injuries.”

The investigation into the incident is “progressing at pace”, the force added.

Ms Hayward-Melen said cordons in Blaise Walk had been lifted and a mobile police station would open in the Sea Mills area on Saturday and Sunday.

She previously told reporters that police believed the findings to be an isolated incident and there was no risk to the wider community.

A vigil is due to be held later on Friday in memory of the children.

Avon and Somerset Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog over prior contact.