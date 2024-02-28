Bedfordshire zoo welcomes ‘ray of sunshine’ baby monkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Bedfordshire zoo welcomes ‘ray of sunshine’ baby monkey

By Press Association
A baby monkey described as a ‘ray of sunshine’ has been born at Whipsnade Zoo (Whipsnade Zoo/PA)
A baby monkey sporting bright orange fur and described by keepers as a “ray of sunshine” has been born at a conservation zoo in Bedfordshire in a “sign of hope” for its endangered species.

Whipsnade Zoo is now home to a one-week-old François’ langur, who was born to mother Lulu and father Wang in the early hours of February 17.

In contrast to the adult François’ langurs monochromatic coats, infants are born with shocking orange hair, with pictures showing the flame-coloured newborn cuddling into its mother’s dark black fur.

The baby monkey with bright orange fur being cradled by its mother
The baby was born to mother Lulu and father Wang on February 17 (Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

Whipsnade zookeeper Amanda Robinson said the team were ecstatic when they saw Lulu cradling her bright orange baby.

“It’s believed the babies are born with bright orange locks so that parents can easily spot the youngster when they’re being cared for by the troop,” she said.

“Over time this hair will fade to black. The bright orange hair certainly makes it easier for keepers and visitors to spot the new addition!”

Native to China and northern Vietnam, François’ langurs are listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List of threatened species and their numbers have continued to fall in the wild, making the recent birth internationally important.

The baby monkey cuddling into its mother
First pictures of the newborn show it cuddling into its mother (Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

“Sadly, in the wild the number of François’ langurs are plummeting, so this newborn really is a ray of sunshine and a sign of hope for the species,” Ms Robinson said.

At the François’ langurs habitat, big sister Nguyen has also been taking care of the newborn, keen to share parenting responsibilities with mother Lulu.

“Nguyen has been staying close to her mum Lulu and giving her a break when she needs to eat or drink,” Ms Robinson said.

“She’s been treating the newborn like it’s her own baby, which is exactly what you’d see in the wild – it shows the eight-year-old has picked up great skills from the older members of the troop.”

The infant was born as part of a European Endangered Species Breeding Programme (EEP), an internationally coordinated conservation initiative which aims to boost the numbers of species that are threatened in the wild.

The baby monkey with bright orange hair being held by its mother
In contrast to the adult François’ langurs monochromatic coats, infants are born with bright orange fur (Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

Conservationists estimate there are only 2,000 of these primates left in the wild as the species faces threats from illegal hunting for their meat and for traditional medicinal purposes.

– The langur troop can be found at Whipsnade Zoo’s new Monkey Forest which opens to the public on March 29.