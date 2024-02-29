First edition Barbie among ‘rare’ items to go on display at museum exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First edition Barbie among ‘rare’ items to go on display at museum exhibition

By Press Association
Exhibition curator Danielle Thom holds first edition Barbie doll (James Manning/PA)
A rare, first edition Barbie is to go on display at an upcoming Design Museum exhibition which will mark the 65th anniversary of the world-famous doll.

The special piece, which dates back to 1959, will be displayed alongside more than 180 “rare, unique and innovative” dolls.

Barbie: The Exhibition, which will run from July 5 to February 23 2025, will seek to tell the story of the brand and how it has impacted culture throughout the decades.

Exhibition curator Danielle Thom holds a rare first edition Barbie doll (James Manning/PA)

A one-of-a-kind talking Barbie prototype and the popular Totally Hair version are also among the more than 250 items that will be on display, as well as Barbie outfits, accessories and dreamhouses.

Barbie was first launched in 1959 after its creator Ruth Handler wanted to craft a different narrative for her daughter Barbara.

This exhibition will look back to this inception point as well as considering the story of Barbie through a design lens including fashion, architecture, furniture and vehicle design.

The first edition doll that will be on is display – known by collectors as the “Number 1 Barbie” — is now highly sought after.

It sees the classic blonde Barbie in a black-and-white bathing suit and features holes in the feet where it would have been fixed to a stand.

Visitors will be able to see the doll close-up alongside archival footage of the first Barbie TV commercial from 1959.

Dolls, dresses and dreamhouses will go on display at the Design Museum exhibition (James Manning/PA)

The exhibition will also provide an insight into the production and marketing of the doll, showing how it developed from Barbie “the doll” to Barbie “the brand”.

The doll’s changing appearance in relation to evolving cultural shifts around diversity and representation will also be explored.

Through a partnership with Mattel, the London museum has acquired some of the pieces from the toy company’s archives in Los Angeles.

Sam Jacob Studio has designed the exhibition landscape while Danielle Thom has acted as the curator.

Thom, said: “The Barbie universe is expansive and exciting, and it’s thanks to the meticulous work of talented designers over the past 65 years.

“Barbie is arguably one of the most globally recognised examples of world-building through product and graphic design, and in turn she has inspired many designers and artists to respond to her history.

“The design story of Barbie is a rich topic for our museum to put under the spotlight.”

More than 250 items will be on display, as well as Barbie outfits, accessories and dreamhouses (James Manning/PA)

Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel, said: “Since her debut in 1959, Barbie has become an international icon and inspiration that continues to spark conversation, creativity and self-expression around the world.

“This exhibition will tell the story of Barbie through a design lens including fashion, architecture, furniture and vehicle design, which are all spaces where she has left a mark on culture during her remarkable 65-year career.

“We can’t wait for fans and audiences to experience this exhibition with the renowned Design Museum this July.”

It comes after the live-action Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dominated at the box office last summer, becoming the biggest film of 2023 after out-earning 2022’s biggest hit, Top Gun: Maverick.

The film won the Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement and is also nominated for a host of Oscars including best picture and best adapted screenplay.

The exhibition will open at the Design Museum on July 5 2024 and tickets are on sale on the museum’s website.