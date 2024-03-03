What the papers say – March 3

The Budget and the prospect of tax cuts take the spotlight on the front pages of several Sunday newspapers.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his budget on Wednesday and several papers look at the chances – and impact – of tax cuts.

The Sunday Times says Mr Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are “battling to find the money” for a 2p cut in personal taxes.

The Sunday Times: Post Office boss said he would quit unless he got £1 million #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OfrhIsSiw7 — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 2, 2024

That plan comes under fire in The Observer, which carries a warning from two former Treasury aides that cuts will “cost us all dear” as they call for measures to spur investment and growth.

The Observer: Tax cuts will backfire, top economists warn Hunt #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/malHaSFwag — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 2, 2024

But the Sunday Express tells the Government it risks losing the support of pensioners if there is no cut in income tax.

Sunday Express: Cut tax or lose grey vote #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LyTfBb9Bm0 — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 2, 2024

The Sunday Telegraph carries an interview with Mr Hunt in which he outlines a plan for a “war on immoral Whitehall waste” with a crackdown on public sector bureaucracy.

📰The front page of The Sunday Telegraph: Hunt goes to war on 'immoral' Whitehall waste #TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/I9efZUDa3I — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 2, 2024

The Duke of York features on the front of the Sunday Mirror, which says he faces fresh questions about his support for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein with the release of more court papers.

The Independent covers concerns about politicians’ security as it reveals a dossier from a private intelligence firm which it says contains false allegations about a former Conservative MP.

The mother of a woman missing for three years in the Virgin Islands features on the front of Sunday People, saying she wants justice for her daughter.

And the Daily Star Sunday carries the tale of a mayonnaise addict who gets through three bottles a week.