What the papers say – March 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – March 3

By Press Association
What the papers say – March 3 (PA)
What the papers say – March 3 (PA)

The Budget and the prospect of tax cuts take the spotlight on the front pages of several Sunday newspapers.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his budget on Wednesday and several papers look at the chances – and impact – of tax cuts.

The Sunday Times says Mr Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are “battling to find the money” for a 2p cut in personal taxes.

That plan comes under fire in The Observer, which carries a warning from two former Treasury aides that cuts will “cost us all dear” as they call for measures to spur investment and growth.

But the Sunday Express tells the Government it risks losing the support of pensioners if there is no cut in income tax.

The Sunday Telegraph carries an interview with Mr Hunt in which he outlines a plan for a “war on immoral Whitehall waste” with a crackdown on public sector bureaucracy.

The Duke of York features on the front of the Sunday Mirror, which says he faces fresh questions about his support for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein with the release of more court papers.

The Independent covers concerns about politicians’ security as it reveals a dossier from a private intelligence firm which it says contains false allegations about a former Conservative MP.

The mother of a woman missing for three years in the Virgin Islands features on the front of Sunday People, saying she wants justice for her daughter.

And the Daily Star Sunday carries the tale of a mayonnaise addict who gets through three bottles a week.