Kate pictured in public for first time since surgery

The Princess of Wales has been photographed for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery.

Kate was pictured near Windsor Castle on Monday in the passenger seat of a car, according to TMZ.

The news site said she was wearing dark sunglasses in the black Audi which was being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.

The photo is understood to have been taken by unauthorised paparazzi.

Kate was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for a planned operation on January 16.

The King leaving the London Clinic on January 29 (Lucy North/PA)

Charles, 75, visited his daughter-in-law’s bedside after being admitted himself on January 26 – the 11th day of Kate’s stay.

She was also visited by her husband the Prince of Wales.

Kate left the hospital on January 29 – almost two weeks later.

She returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be reunited with her three children, Kensington Palace said.

Details of the princess’s condition have not been revealed but the Palace said previously it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

The 42-year-old future queen was last pictured in public during a Christmas Day walk in Sandringham, Norfolk.

A week after she left hospital, Charles announced he had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment.

Kate is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter, and William, 41, temporarily stepped back from his royal role to juggle caring for her and their children.

He carried out his his first public engagements since her surgery in early February.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, were expected to be hands-on in helping the Waleses.