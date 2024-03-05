Kate Middleton’s uncle hopes to disprove ‘villain’ perception on Big Brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Middleton’s uncle hopes to disprove ‘villain’ perception on Big Brother

By Press Association
Kate Middleton’s uncle hopes to disprove ‘villain’ perception on Big Brother (Victoria Jones/PA)
The uncle of the Princess of Wales said he hopes to show his “fun, caring and devilish” side on Celebrity Big Brother and not the “villain” he is portrayed as.

Gary Goldsmith, who is the younger brother of Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole, made his debut on the revived ITV reality series on Monday alongside a host of TV stars.

The businessman, commentator and podcast host said he was using the experience to give the public an insight into who he is.

Gary Goldsmith
Gary Goldsmith has appeared on the live launch of Celebrity Big Brother (ITV)

“We all like to be liked; this is a great opportunity to show anyone who cares the ‘real me’, the fun, caring and devilish ‘me’, not the villain I’m often portrayed in the press,” the 58-year-old said.

“Also, as I fast approach 60, I want to say ‘yes’ to most things put in front of me.”

His Big Brother appearance comes after a public court case in 2017, which saw Goldsmith fined and given a community order after admitting he assaulted his wife in a drunken argument in which she accused him of taking drugs.

Goldsmith, who compared his personality to a “toddler on sugar”, said that he will need a lot of entertaining during his time on the show.

“I don’t scare easily, and I love a challenge, but this is so far out of my comfort zone I am nervous about the unknown, and if I’m honest, I’m nervous about myself,” he said.

“I don’t take instruction or being controlled very well.”

Goldsmith said he would find it difficult to live with “rude, insensitive or mean people”, singling out former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Katie Hopkins as someone who would be a “challenge”.

He said he had packed a “sense of humour” and an “extra bag of patience and ear
plugs”.

Goldsmith added that he is going to be “the best version of me” on the show.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.