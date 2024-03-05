Kate to review Trooping the Colour in June, says Army

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate to review Trooping the Colour in June, says Army

By Press Association
The Army’s official website says the Princess of Wales will carry out her first major engagement since her abdominal surgery when she reviews Trooping the Colour in June (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Princess of Wales is to carry out her first major engagement since her operation when she reviews Trooping the Colour, according to the Army’s official website.

Tickets are being sold on the site for the military spectacle which will take place on June 8, the weekend before the main Trooping the Colour ceremony – which is normally reviewed by the monarch.

The website names the King as attending the main Trooping ceremony – also known as the Birthday Parade, as it marks the sovereign’s official anniversary – with bookings now being taken for a ballot for tickets.

Charles is receiving treatment for cancer and Kate is recovering from abdominal surgery, but it is understood planning for major royal events continues, with organisers remaining flexible in the event of possible changes.

The princess has been spotted being driven close to her home in Windsor following huge speculation on social media about the state of her health.

It appears the Ministry of Defence hopes Kate will be well enough to attend one of the key ceremonial events in the armed forces’ year.

Trooping the Colour
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family watch the fly-past following last year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)

But only Kensington Palace, Kate’s official office, can announce her attendance at a royal event and confirmation is not expected until nearer the time.

Kate left hospital on January 29 and is recuperating at her Adelaide Cottage home close to Windsor Castle after undergoing abdominal surgery but is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

An image circulating online shows the princess, wearing sunglasses, sitting in the front seat of a car being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.

Prince William passing out at Sandhurst
Kate with her mother, Carole Middleton (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Since his diagnosis, the King has postponed all public-facing duties but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers and some in-person meetings.

Charles was pictured earlier during a pre-Budget audience with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace, ahead of the politician’s major financial statement on Wednesday.