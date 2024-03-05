Camilla and William to join reduced working royals group on Commonwealth Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Camilla and William to join reduced working royals group on Commonwealth Day

By Press Association
Both the Prince of Wales and the Queen will attend the annual Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey in London (Yui Mok/PA)
The Queen and the Prince of Wales are to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service next week, joined by remaining members of the slimmed-down monarchy.

With the King and the Princess of Wales away from public-facing duties, the rest of the institution’s working royals will gather in force at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Camilla and William will be accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

Commonwealth day 2023
The King and Kate with the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service last year (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A pre-recorded video message from Head of the Commonwealth, Charles, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, will be played during the service this year, Buckingham Palace said.

The annual celebration will draw on the theme of resilience – at a time when the royal family has faced a barrage of health troubles.

But the service will focus on stories of environmental resilience and marine sustainability, through performances representing the five regions of the Commonwealth.

Commonwealth day 2023
The King delivered his Commonwealth Day from the pulpit in 2023, but his year it will be via a pre-recorded video message (Hannah McKay/PA)

William’s appearance at the televised event – a key part of the royal calendar – alongside Camilla comes after he pulled out of attending his godfather King Constantine of Greece’s memorial service last week at the last minute due to an undisclosed personal matter.

Camilla will carry out a second engagement afterwards when she attends the annual Commonwealth Day Reception at Marlborough House in London, meeting foreign ministers, UK parliamentarians and High Commissioners.

Some 2,000 guests will head to the Abbey in central London in honour of the Commonwealth network of 56 countries.

Commonwealth Day 2020
Kate speaks to school children after the Commonwealth Service in 2020 (Yui Mok/PA)

The congregation will include Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, the president of Malta, foreign ministers, high commissioners, senior politicians and dignitaries from across the Commonwealth, faith leaders, and school children and young people from throughout the UK.

Reflections will be given by one of the winners of William’s Earthshot Prize – Notpla – a firm which specialises in creating alternatives to plastic.

Writer Sir Ben Okri will read a specially commissioned poem for the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth.

The Queen will be met by the Dean of Westminster, with an all-female group of Indian Dhol drummers Eternal Taal performing at the Great West Door.

Commonwealth Day 2017
Flag bearers carry the flags of the Commonwealth nations during the service in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Musical performances will include singer Calum Scott and dance troupe The Ghetto Kids.

Members of the royal family will meet those involved in the service, including the Commonwealth Flag Bearers, at the end.

The service will be broadcast live on BBC One.