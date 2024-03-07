Queen praises young writers as she presents prizes in BBC literary competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Queen praises young writers as she presents prizes in BBC literary competition

By Press Association
The Queen during the reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the final of the BBC’s creative writing competition, 500 Words (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Queen during the reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the final of the BBC's creative writing competition, 500 Words (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Queen has praised a group of award-winning young writers for their ability to “conjure magic with your pens” as she celebrated their talent at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla helped host the BBC 500 Words awards ceremony and was credited by writer and comic Charlie Higson, a member of the judging panel alongside Sir Lenny Henry, for ensuring the project returned after a three-year hiatus.

The young finalists had their entries read in the palace’s ballroom by a group of celebrities who included Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston, actor Luke Evans and talent show judge Oti Mabuse.

BBC writing competition reception
The Queen, the BBC 500 Words winners and celebrity readers (Pete Dadds/BBC/PA)

During the ceremony staged last Wednesday, and broadcast in a special episode of the BBC’s The One Show, the Queen highlighted the famous writers who had received honours at Buckingham Palace from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to Dame Jacqueline Wilson.

Camilla described how even “literary hero” Paddington had tea with Queen Elizabeth II and told the young writers: “Now it is our turn to say hats off to all of you, with or without a marmalade sandwich underneath them!

“You are here for the same reason that geniuses like Quentin Blake and Julia Donaldson were invited to the Palace – because each one of you is a brilliant writer, with the power to conjure magic with your pens and lead us on escapades with your keyboards.

“And all in just 500 Words!”

Camilla is an avid reader, patron of a number of literary organisations and has been supporting the children’s writing competition since 2015.

BBC writing competition reception
The Queen with Malorie Blackman from the BBC 500 Words judging panel (Chris Jackson/PA)

Since it was launched in 2011 by Chris Evans on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, the competition has received more than one million stories from children throughout the UK.

Last year, entrants in two age categories, five to seven-year-olds and eight to 11-year-olds, were asked to use their creativity and write the story they wanted to read for bronze, silver and gold prizes, with the Queen presenting the top awards.

She told the guests who included the prize winners and their parents: “Over the years, it has actually turned into half a billion words that have been written, typed, scribbled and tumbled onto thousands of pages by children across the UK, read by an army of volunteers and then sent to Oxford University Press to form the biggest collection of children’s writing in the world.”