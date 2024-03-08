William to visit the Oval to mark Earthshot Prize winner’s eco-packaging deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William to visit the Oval to mark Earthshot Prize winner’s eco-packaging deal

By Press Association
The Duke of Cambridge has been instrumental in helping support the relationship between Levy and Notpla (Phil Noble/PA)
The Prince of Wales will visit the Oval cricket ground to celebrate an Earthshot Prize winner’s new contract supplying sustainable packaging for use in sporting venues.

William, who founded the prize to recognise and scale up projects to repair the planet, will join Pierre Paslier, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Notpla, to hear about his company’s multi-million pound deal.

Notpla’s seaweed-based products will be supplied to Levy, a leading sports and entertainment caterer, for use in more than 50 venues from the Oval to Wimbledon’s All England Lawn Tennis Club and London’s O2 Arena.

The prince has been instrumental in helping support the relationship between Levy and Notpla, which in 2022 won the build a waste-free world Earthshot category.

Last autumn, Mr Paslier talked about the help they had received from William in making industry contacts after he helped them secure trials of their products at Premier League football clubs.

The new contract will see Levy using an expected 75 million items of Notpla’s seaweed-based food packaging materials over the next three years, helping them to meet their ambitious climate targets.

Singapore staged the most recent Earthshot awards ceremony last November after prizegiving events were held in Boston in 2022 and London’s Alexandra Palace in 2021, with Cape Town named as this year’s host city.

As the Duke of Cornwall, William could be seen as the Oval’s landlord as the sporting venue is part of the Duchy of Cornwall, a portfolio of land, property and investments which provide an income for the Prince of Wales.

He will tour the cricket ground, meeting Surrey cricketers, training ahead of the start of the season, and ground staff who have created a special marquee which replicates the conditions of a summer’s day for practice sessions.