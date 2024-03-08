Boy, 11, arrested after being found at wheel of BMW towing caravan on M1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boy, 11, arrested after being found at wheel of BMW towing caravan on M1

By Press Association
An 11-year-old boy was arrested after being stopped by police at the wheel of a BMW towing a suspected stolen caravan on the M1 (North Yorkshire Police/PA)
An 11-year-old boy was arrested after being stopped by police at the wheel of a BMW towing a suspected stolen caravan on the M1 (North Yorkshire Police/PA)

An 11-year-old boy was arrested after being stopped by police at the wheel of a BMW towing a suspected stolen caravan on the M1.

North Yorkshire officers said they were “staggered” after finding the boy driving a BMW X5 on the motorway.

The caravan was reported stolen from a caravan site near Thirsk at 3.30pm on Thursday, the caller saying it was being towed away by a black BMW.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were able to track the BMW, that was also using cloned registration plates, travelling south on the A1.

“Forty five minutes after the caravan was reported stolen, we stopped the vehicle on the M1 after it left the A1 at Hook Moor interchange near Garforth.

“But nothing prepared us for finding the schoolboy sat at the wheel.”

The boy was arrested on suspicion of theft, burglary, going equipped for theft, and motoring offences including dangerous driving.

He was questioned and released on conditional bail.

No-one was injured, police said.