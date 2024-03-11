Charles vows to serve the Commonwealth ‘to the best of my ability’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles vows to serve the Commonwealth ‘to the best of my ability’

By Press Association
The King recording his Commonwealth Day address (Royal Household/PA)
The King recording his Commonwealth Day address (Royal Household/PA)

The King has pledged to continue to serve the Commonwealth “to the best of my ability”, in his annual address to the family of nations.

Since his cancer diagnosis was announced on February 5, he has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers and holding some in-person meetings.

Charles is receiving regular treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, and recorded a video message for Commonwealth Day, to be marked by a Westminster Abbey service later, which he will miss.

His address highlighted how “diversity” was the Commonwealth’s core “strength”, and the union of 56 member countries was a “precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride” to him.

Commonwealth day 2023
Charles meeting choristers at last year's Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth,” the King said in his video message, which will feature in the service.

He added: “My belief in our shared endeavours and in the potential of our people remains as sure and strong as it has ever been.

“I have no doubt that we will continue to support one another across the Commonwealth as, together, we continue this vital journey.”

The Queen and the Prince of Wales will attend the service with members of the royal family, but without the Princess of Wales, who is still recovering from abdominal surgery and has only been since once in public since her operation in January.

Camilla and William will be accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

Commonwealth day 2023
The flags of member states are paraded during the Commonwealth Day service (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The annual celebration will draw on the theme of resilience, at a time when the royal family has faced a barrage of health troubles.

The King stressed in his address how unity was essential for the family of nations, saying: “I cannot say often enough that it is by coming together that we create the best chances to improve our world and the lives of people everywhere.”

His remarks also recognised the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth, established in 1949 when eight countries, Australia, Britain, Ceylon, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Canada, signed the Declaration of London.

In past years some commentators have criticised the Commonwealth for its apparent weakness and ineffectiveness when dealing with member states who do not abide by the rules.

But supporters of the family of nations believe it allows countries to unify on common causes and ultimately, through unity, effect change.

Commonwealth day 2023
The Queen will lead the royal family at the service (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Charles said: “As I have said before, the Commonwealth is like the wiring of a house, and its people, our energy and our ideas are the current that runs through those wires.

“Together and individually we are strengthened by sharing perspectives and experiences, and by offering and borrowing the myriad ways we have each tackled the challenges of our time.

“This is true both at the level of nations and, indeed, at the local level. We recognise today that our diversity is our greatest strength.”

He went on: “Wherever we live, we are united by the many challenges we face, whether it be climate change, the loss of nature, or the social and economic changes that new technologies are bringing.”

The service will focus on stories of environmental resilience and marine sustainability, through performances representing the five regions of the Commonwealth.

Commonwealth day 2023
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will be at the service (Hannah McKay/PA)

William’s appearance at the televised service, a key part of the royal calendar, alongside Camilla, comes after he pulled out of attending the recent memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, at the last minute, because of an undisclosed personal matter.

Camilla will afterwards attend the annual Commonwealth Day Reception at Marlborough House in London, to meet foreign ministers, UK parliamentarians and high commissioners.

Among the 2,000 guests will be Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Scotland, the president of Malta, foreign ministers, high commissioners, senior politicians and dignitaries from across the Commonwealth, faith leaders and schoolchildren and young people from throughout the UK.

Reflections will be given by one of the winners of William’s Earthshot Prize, Notpla, a firm which produces seaweed-based packaging.

Writer Sir Ben Okri will read a specially commissioned poem for the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth.