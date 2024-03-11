Boy, 16, charged with murder in connection with Wolverhampton park stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Harleigh Hepworth in Wolverhampton.

Harleigh, 17, from Staffordshire, was found with fatal wounds at around 4.30pm in West Park on March 7.

West Midlands Police say a 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, while a second boy, aged 17, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The scene in West Park, Wolverhampton, on Friday as police investigate the murder of 17-year-old Harleigh Hepworth (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Detective Inspector Ade George, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Harleigh.

“We have now charged a boy over Harleigh’s death but our inquiries are continuing.

“Extra patrols in the area will continue to provide reassurance to the community and support everyone affected.”