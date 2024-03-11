Hospital chicken sandwich link to women’s listeria deaths, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Hospital chicken sandwich link to women’s listeria deaths, inquest hears

By Press Association
Enid Heap was one of the two women who died (Alistair Heap/PA)
Enid Heap was one of the two women who died (Alistair Heap/PA)

Two women died after eating hospital chicken mayo sandwiches suspected of containing listeria, an inquest heard.

Retired Jamaican nurse Beverley Sowah, 57, and mother-of-five Enid Heap, 84, were given the sandwiches on successive days while patients at Manchester Royal Infirmary (MRI) in 2019.

Both women, who had underlying ill health conditions, died days later, part of a nationwide alert over the listeria outbreak.

Manchester Royal Infirmary road sign
Both women died at Manchester Royal Infirmary in 2019 (PA)

The source of the bacteria was linked to an external food supplier not the kitchens at the hospital, Manchester Coroner’s Court heard.

A joint inquest for both women, with a jury of five men and two women, began on Monday, scheduled to last up to five days, with loved ones of both Mrs Sowah and Mrs Heap, attending.

Also represented are lawyers for North Country Quality Food, based in Salford, who supplied the chicken to the Good Food Chain, who made the sandwiches from their “Whole lotta Good” range, supplied to hospitals, via a contract with Sodexo.

Both the meat supplier and sandwich maker firms have since gone into liquidation.

The Good Food Chain, based in Stone, Staffordshire, made up to 40,000 sandwiches a day, supplying around 70 hospitals.

Listeria can cause an illness called listeriosis, which can be fatal for people with weakened immune systems.

In opening remarks at the start of the hearing, Zak Golombeck, Manchester city coroner, said, “This case concerns the deaths of two individuals, for whom, there is reason to suspect, they died of a notifiable disease, namely listeria.”

Jamaican-born Mrs Sowah was admitted to Manchester Royal Infirmary (MRI) on April 15 2019, at the time she was suffering from advanced breast cancer. Two days later she was given the chicken mayo sandwich and died on April 26.

There was no evidence of “sub-optimal” care for Ms Sowah apart from the “hospital-acquired” listeria infection.

Mrs Heap, a retired chemist shop assistant, was admitted to the MRI on March 25 2019 and was served the same type of sandwich on April 18. She died on May 6.

Mr Golombeck said the “primary hypothesis” was the source of the listeria infection was the chicken sandwiches consumed by both women.

The hearing was told the Manchester listeria outbreak had the same genetic link as another outbreak in Liverpool.

Dr Kirsty Dodgson, consultant microbiologist at the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the MRI, said in a statement a number of outbreak meetings were held to identify the source of the listeria and the Health and Safety Executive and Public Health England became involved.

She said it became a nationwide investigation due to other listeria cases in other locations across the country.

The inquest was adjourned until Tuesday morning.