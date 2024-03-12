17ft snake among dozens dumped at roadside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

17ft snake among dozens dumped at roadside

By Press Association
The snakes were found in Waterston, Pembrokeshire (RSPCA/PA)
More than two dozen snakes, including one which is 17ft (5.2m) long, have been found dead in rural Wales.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after 27 snakes and four chickens were discovered dumped at the side of a road in boxes, bin bags and pillowcases.

The snakes, which ranged in length from 1ft (1m) to 17ft (5.2m) – equivalent to the height of a fully grown giraffe – were found in Waterston, Pembrokeshire, in south-west Wales.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said it was one of the worst cases he has had to deal with in 25 years.

He said: “The snakes ranged from 1ft to 17ft in length and were all in various forms of decomposition.

“I believe all the snakes are of a constrictor type.

“There were also four dead white chickens found alongside the snakes that I believe were most likely food for the larger snakes.

“I think I can honestly say this is one of the worst things I’ve dealt with in 25 years.

“It is very sad to think that these poor snakes could have been suffering for some time.

“This must have been awful for the person who found them.”

Mr Hogben said he is now looking to arrange post-mortem examinations on some of the snakes, to help determine what might have caused their deaths.

The RSPCA is also carrying out inquiries to try and find where they came from.

– Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting log number 01233065.