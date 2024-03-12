Banana farmers face existential risk from costs and climate change, forum hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Banana farmers face existential risk from costs and climate change, forum hears

By Press Association
The World Banana Forum in Rome heard that the consequences of climate change on production in the sector are ‘very real’ (Chris Terry/Fairtrade)
The World Banana Forum in Rome heard that the consequences of climate change on production in the sector are ‘very real’ (Chris Terry/Fairtrade)

Banana farmers across the world need urgent support as climate change and soaring costs threaten their ability to stay in business, a senior leader at the Fairtrade Foundation has warned.

Anna Pierides, the organisation’s responsible business senior manager for bananas, called on the UK banana industry to lead the way in driving change towards more sustainable supply chains.

Speaking at the World Banana Forum in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, Ms Pierides said the consequences of climate change on production in the sector are “very real”.

She said: “Farmers are battling daily with unpredictable weather patterns, scorching sun, floods, hurricanes and increased cases of plant diseases. All these are hitting producers hard.

“Meanwhile, soaring production costs including fertiliser, pallets, plastic packaging, labour and more are adding extra pressure to already fragile livelihoods.”

Ms Pierides warned that if farmers around the world are not paid fair prices, they will be unable to cover their costs and stay in business.

The forum, organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), sees retailers, importers, producers, exporters, consumer associations, governments, trade unions and civil society organisations gather to discuss the various problems facing the global banana sector.

Ms Pierides told the event that urgent action is needed to support banana producers who are facing unprecedented pressures this year.

“Without fair prices, banana farmers simply cannot make ends meet,” she said.

“If banana producers are unable to cover their costs, they are unable to stay in business.

Fairtrade has been urging the UK – which is among those with the highest per capita consumption of bananas in Europe and imports, on average, more than a million tonnes a year – to drive change within the sector at scale to ensure brighter futures for farmers and workers.

“Our legacy of low supermarket prices only serve to devalue bananas, and they are not sustainable,” Ms Pierides said.

“With rising costs for banana farmers and other players along the supply chain, we cannot continue to be content with a situation where banana farmers pay the price for our low-cost fruit.”

Fairtrade’s minimum price guarantee on bananas means producers are given a safety net against volatile market conditions, ensuring they are paid a price that covers their average cost of production.

Ms Pierides called it a “critical foundation from which to address risk, and to ensure sustainable supply of bananas in the future”.

She also told the forum the price guarantee, as well as Fairtrade’s living wage reference price helps to support efforts to close wage and income gaps for producers.

“Fairtrade standards are designed to improve employment conditions and protect the rights of workers on certified plantations and to support certified farmers to increase their incomes and gain more control within the banana supply chains,” she added.

“Fairtrade is working closely with plantations and small holder organisations to focus on farm practices and a diversified crop base to mitigate climate risks, improve income opportunities, biodiversity and soil health.”