Man loses bid to bring appeal over Manchester Arena hoax theory at High Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man loses bid to bring appeal over Manchester Arena hoax theory at High Court

By Press Association
Richard Hall outside the High Court, central London, where Martin and Eve Hibbert, survivors of the bombings, are taking landmark legal action against him for defamation and harassment over his claims that the bombings were faked (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Richard Hall outside the High Court, central London, where Martin and Eve Hibbert, survivors of the bombings, are taking landmark legal action against him for defamation and harassment over his claims that the bombings were faked (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A self-styled journalist who claims that the Manchester Arena bombing was staged by government agencies has been denied a chance to challenge a ruling that his theory is “absurd and fantastical”.

Richard Hall is being sued by bombing survivors Martin and Eve Hibbert for harassment, misuse of private information and data protection.

The father and daughter duo were at the Ariana Grande concert in May 2017 and suffered life-changing injuries, with Mr Hibbert left with a spinal cord injury and Miss Hibbert facing severe brain damage.

Manchester Arena incident
People look at flowers and tributes left in St Ann’s Square in Manchester following the Manchester Arena terror attack(Danny Lawson/PA)

However, Mr Hall has claimed that the attack, in which Salman Abedi detonated a homemade rucksack bomb in the crowd of concert-goers, was faked.

The author has been accused of visiting the homes and workplaces of those injured in the attack – including Miss Hibbert’s home – and recording footage of them.

In a ruling last month, Mr Hibbert and his daughter were successful in a bid for summary judgment – a legal step to decide parts of the case without a trial – on several parts of the case’s background.

This included rulings on whether 22 people did die during the attack, and whether the Hibberts’ injuries were caused by the bombing.

Judge Richard Davison said: “Suffice it to say that, although his beliefs may be genuinely held, his theory that the Manchester bombing was an operation staged by government agencies in which no one was genuinely killed or injured is absurd and fantastical and it provides no basis to rebut the conviction.”

He said it was “fanciful” to suggest that Abedi did not die and “still more fanciful” to argue the bomber was an intelligence asset.

Manchester Arena bombings legal case
Self-styled journalist Richard Hall claims the Manchester Arena bombing was faked (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

At a remote hearing on Wednesday, Mr Hall asked for the go-ahead to challenge the judge at the High Court’s decision.

Representing himself, he said: “There seems to be a lack of knowledge within the judiciary about false flag terrorism.”

Mr Hall claimed that “Nato countries” had carried out hoax events “to fool the public into thinking they are under attack”, adding: “It is very concerning that the judiciary does not seem to be aware of it.”

He subsequently claimed the inquiry into the Manchester Arena attack was “corrupt” and that the legal claim against him “is being used for an ulterior political purpose”.

“It is the real bomb attack hypothesis that is implausible because the evidence does not point to it,” Mr Hall continued in the hearing attended by more than 120 people.

Judge Davison denied Mr Hall permission to bring an appeal against his previous judgment.

He said: “Nothing that you have said amounts to, in my view, an argument that would have a real prospect of success in an appeal.”

Mr Hall now has 21 days to file a second bid to bring an appeal, which will be considered by a different judge.

The full trial in the Hibberts’ claim against Mr Hall is expected in July.