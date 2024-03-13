King gives cheery greeting to Baroness Scotland during Palace audience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King gives cheery greeting to Baroness Scotland during Palace audience

By Press Association
The King during an audience with Commonwealth Secretary General, Baroness Scotland at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
The King appeared full of cheer during an audience with Baroness Scotland at Buckingham Palace.

Charles, who has met the Commonwealth secretary-general on many occasions, welcomed his guest to the Private Audience Room for the in-person meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The 75-year-old monarch, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, is continuing with his head of state duties including face-to-face audiences despite not carrying out official engagements in public.

Audience at Buckingham Palace
The King greeting Baroness Scotland (Yui Mok/PA)

He was photographed chuckling and giving a wide smile as he shook Baroness Scotland’s hand.

The King is Head of the Commonwealth but this week missed the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, although his pre-recorded video message was played to the congregation.

His son the Prince of Wales and daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales have come under intense scrutiny this week after Kate publicly apologised and confessed to digitally editing a family portrait taken by William and released by Kensington Palace to mark Mother’s Day.

Princess of Wales Mother’s Day message
The family portrait was removed from news agencies’ systems (Prince of Wales/Kensington Palace/PA)

It was issued in part to quell the conspiracy theories circulating online about the princess, who had not been seen publicly, other than in paparazzi shots, since Christmas Day or after her abdominal surgery.

Global picture agencies were forced to issue a kill notice after a number of editing inconsistencies were spotted in the image.

The saga has intensified speculation concerning Kate, her health and her whereabouts, and raised questions over whether images released by Kensington Palace can be trusted.