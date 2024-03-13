Ireland’s culture minister says she feels ‘revulsion’ at deaths in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ireland’s culture minister says she feels ‘revulsion’ at deaths in Gaza

By Press Association
Media Minister Catherine Martin speaks during a press conference at the Government Buildings in Dublin. Cabinet ministers have backed their colleague Catherine Martin despite calls for her to step down, with the Labour Party describing her position as Media Minister “untenable”. Picture date: Friday February 23, 2024.
Ireland’s culture minister has said she has felt “nothing but revulsion and anger” at the deaths and injuries in Gaza in recent months and said “it has to stop”.

Catherine Martin appealed to the US, a country with “strong ties” to Israel, to “join us in the pursuit of peace”.

The Green Party deputy leader has faced pressure over her attendance at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas this week.

Several Irish artists boycotted the arts festival for its ties to the US Army over its support for Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday Ms Martin took part in a SXSW panel discussion on the Basic Income For The Arts pilot in Ireland.

In her opening remarks, published on the Department of Culture’s website on Wednesday evening, she said that she had spoken to artists who had withdrawn from the music festival.

She said that she had reassured the Irish musicians that she would use “every opportunity available” to make clear her “revulsion at the devastation that has been unleashed on Gaza”.

Remarks were also uploaded to the department’s website of comments for a St Patrick’s Day reception at the Austin consulate on Tuesday night, where she said “the slaughter and maiming of innocent people under any flag, under any name for any cause is wrong”.

In her preprepared remarks for the SXSW panel on Wednesday, she said she was “taking a stand for the concerns” of the Irish people and Irish artists.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will raise the issue with US president Joe Biden (Niall Carson/PA)

She called for a ceasefire, condemned the Hamas attack on 7 October and called for the release of all hostages, and for a “massive” increase in humanitarian aid for people in Gaza.

“As a representative of the Irish government, there is a special opportunity afforded to me to speak directly with you in the US, the country and the people with strong ties to the Israeli nation.

“Like so many people in Ireland, I have felt nothing but revulsion and anger at seeing the killing, bombing and maiming inflicted on the Palestinian people in Gaza in recent months.

“It has to stop.”

She continued: “We extend our hand to all Americans to join us in the pursuit of peace.

“The time for action is now, and Ireland remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing an end to this humanitarian crisis.”

She also said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected to raise Ireland’s concerns about Gaza with US President Joe Biden this week.

“Politicians stepping away from these public engagements where we can raise the horrific plight of Gaza is not an option.

“Instead, our jobs as representatives of the Irish Government is to use this platform to argue for peace.

Also on the panel were Sarah Calderon, executive director of Creatives Rebuild New York, Shafeka Hashash, an Associate Director of Guaranteed Incomes, and Angela Dorgan was the moderator.