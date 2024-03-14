William expresses concern at mobile phone use as he visits youth club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William expresses concern at mobile phone use as he visits youth club

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales spoke of his concern at the use of mobile phones during a trip to west London (Frank Augstein/PA)
The Prince of Wales has voiced concerns about society’s over use of mobile phones as he toured a youth club which he urged young people to use.

William visited West, a new £12 million centre providing a wealth of facilities for eight to 18-year-olds, and quizzed children about their phone habits.

The future king also played pool with the youngsters, shot basketball hoops and remembered Kate when he joined children decorating biscuits, telling them: “It’s my wife who’s the arty one.”

Sitting down with a group working on a mental health project, he asked: “How much time do you spend on your phone a day?” adding with a laugh, “We can all be honest about this.”

Royal visit to WEST
The Prince of Wales decorates biscuits during a visit to youth club West in London (Frank Augstein/PA)

When one teenage girl said 15 hours, he replied: “Fifteen hours, that’s quite a lot – I bet you feel better coming here.”

West, which stands for Where Everyone Sticks Together, was named by the youngsters who use the facility in Shepherd’s Bush, west London which officially opens in April.

William appeared keen to see all aspects of West which is the 15th facility established by OnSide, a national youth centre charity.

The future King brought up the issue of mobile phone use again after he washed his hands, put on an apron and spread icing on a biscuit before decorating it.

Royal visit to WEST
The Prince of Wales shows off his skills at snooker during the youth club visit (Frank Augstein/PA)

He said: “Grown-ups are guilty of it too … we got to be better on our phones too – we spend ages on our phones.”

In October, OnSide published its “Generation Isolation” report which found 76% of 5,000 11-18-year-olds, surveyed in partnership with YouGov, spent most of their free time on screens, with 51% spending most of their time in their bedrooms.

When asked to name his favourite biscuit, William got an appreciative “ohh” from the children when he mentioned a popular sweet treat.

He said: “That’s a hard one to say what my favourite is, I like quite a lot. Chocolate digestives … I like a KitKat as well – other things are available.”

Royal visit to WEST
The Prince of Wales during a visit to West (Frank Augstein/PA)

William tried shooting hoops, and at the fifth attempt scored and raised his arms in celebrations as the children cheered.

He had earlier told the youngsters that West was “an amazing facility, make the most of it”.

Charles Mindenhall, chair of OnSide, described the benefit the new centre will have for local young people: “As they come here and try different things, it helps them build an aspiration, not just to do those activities and get better at them but to try other things.”

He also commented on phone use: “With the Generation Isolation report that we did, too many children are stuck on their phones and that’s incredibly unhealthy thing for them to be doing.”