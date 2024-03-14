O’Neill vows to press Biden to be a ‘strong partner for peace’ in Middle East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
O’Neill vows to press Biden to be a ‘strong partner for peace’ in Middle East

By Press Association
Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill (right) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly attend the Northern Ireland Bureau breakfast at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Washington DC, during their visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day. Picture date: Thursday March 14, 2024.
Michelle O’Neill has vowed to press President Joe Biden to replicate the “constructive role” the US played in Northern Ireland in its approach to the conflict in the Middle East.

The Sinn Fein vice president insisted she would raise the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza with the president when they meet during St Patrick’s Day engagements in the US.

Sinn Fein has resisted calls from some pro-Palestinian supporters to boycott the traditional St Patrick’s events in Washington DC in protest at the US’s ongoing support for Israel.

The party had said it will instead use its platform in the US capital to call on the administration to push for an end to the conflict.

In an interview with the PA news agency in Washington, Stormont First Minister Ms O’Neill said the main purpose of her visit as joint head of the devolved executive in Belfast was to seek investment for Northern Ireland.

However, she made clear she would raise the issue of Gaza in a personal capacity.

“Our priority here in terms of our executive is in terms of the investment piece and about the political engagement,” she said.

“Personally, I will use the opportunity to talk to anybody that I can talk to in terms of the course of this visit to raise the issue of the fact that one of the most successful US foreign policies has been actually the Irish peace process, and their role in that, their constructive role in terms of being a strong partner for peace.

“And I will be urging the president and others to encourage them to take that same approach in terms of the Middle East.

“Because, ultimately, I think what everybody wants to see is a ceasefire and aid to the people and that we get to a political solution and it needs to happen with urgency.”

DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly told PA that the executive did not have an agreed policy position on Gaza.

However, she said all parties in the administration were clearly in agreement around the need for peace in the Middle East.

“We are here as joint leaders of the executive, the executive doesn’t have a policy on that particular issue, because of course it’s made up of four parties and there will be different party political perspectives,” she said.

“But one thing for absolutely sure is that of course we want peace in the region. We want to see the hostages released, we want to see discussions break out and eventual peace. So, of course, we have a joint view of that.”