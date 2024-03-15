Curtis Warren appears in court to face additional charges

Convicted criminal Curtis Warren has appeared in court charged with a further seven breaches of an order put in place to stop him committing further serious offences.

Warren, 60, was charged last November with 11 counts of failing to comply with a serious crime prevention order, said to have been committed following his release from prison in 2022.

On Friday, he appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court charged with a further seven offences.

The new charges allege he failed to notify the National Crime Agency (NCA) of changes relating to the use of vehicles, communication devices, business premises, the particulars of bank accounts and that he had in his possession more than £1,000 in cash.

They are dated between May 2023 and January 2024.

Warren, who gave an address in Boldon, South Tyneside, made no indication of pleas to the offences.

He wore a black Nike tracksuit, with black trainers, and held a cap while in the dock for the five-minute hearing.

Magistrates sent the case to Liverpool Crown Court, where Warren is due to appear on April 12, and released him on conditional bail.

Warren was arrested by the NCA in Boldon Colliery, South Tyneside, in July last year.

A trial date has already been fixed for November 18 at Liverpool Crown Court.