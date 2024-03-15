Curtis Warren appears in court to face additional charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Curtis Warren appears in court to face additional charges

By Press Association
Curtis Warren (States of Jersey Police/PA)
Curtis Warren (States of Jersey Police/PA)

Convicted criminal Curtis Warren has appeared in court charged with a further seven breaches of an order put in place to stop him committing further serious offences.

Warren, 60, was charged last November with 11 counts of failing to comply with a serious crime prevention order, said to have been committed following his release from prison in 2022.

On Friday, he appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court charged with a further seven offences.

The new charges allege he failed to notify the National Crime Agency (NCA) of changes relating to the use of vehicles, communication devices, business premises, the particulars of bank accounts and that he had in his possession more than £1,000 in cash.

They are dated between May 2023 and January 2024.

Warren, who gave an address in Boldon, South Tyneside, made no indication of pleas to the offences.

He wore a black Nike tracksuit, with black trainers, and held a cap while in the dock for the five-minute hearing.

Magistrates sent the case to Liverpool Crown Court, where Warren is due to appear on April 12, and released him on conditional bail.

Warren was arrested by the NCA in Boldon Colliery, South Tyneside, in July last year.

A trial date has already been fixed for November 18 at Liverpool Crown Court.