Home News UK

Burglar who cut hole in floor of military museum to steal haul of silver jailed

By Press Association
Graham Gallon, who has been jailed for a burglary at a military museum (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
A burglar who cut a hole in the floor of a military museum to steal a “priceless” haul of silver has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Police believe items taken by Graham Gallon from the Royal Lancers & Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum, including a rosewater dish described as a sister piece to the Wimbledon women’s singles trophy, may have since been melted down.

A military polo trophy, statuettes of mounted soldiers and a cavalry trumpet were also stolen in October last year, after the hole was cut to gain direct access to a display case.

Museum hole
The hole cut under a display case (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Gallon, 36, of Carrington Terrace, Rotherham, was arrested after his DNA was found on the base of a silver cup which he was not able to squeeze through the gap in the floor, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Shortly after the offence, curators at the museum located in Thoresby Park, near Worksop, said it was disgusting that historic items had been taken from people who had served and fought for their country.

The theft took place in the early hours and was discovered the following morning by a volunteer, who found a decorative Halloween skeleton under the hole.

Gallon was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court earlier this week after pleading guilty to burglary.

Stolen silver
Some of the stolen items (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

In a statement issued on Friday, officers said the case remains open.

A 24-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man have also been arrested and remain under investigation.

Detective Constable India Woodrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The people who did this may have got away with silver, but – as we said at the time – they have not got away with the crime.

“Gallon came to our attention very soon in our investigation and I am pleased that we were able to conclusively link him to this offence.

“We do not believe that he acted alone, and our investigation is continuing at pace.

“We are acutely aware, however, that no amount of convictions or jail sentences can bring back these priceless items, which we know meant a huge amount to veterans and museum staff.”