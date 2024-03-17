In Pictures: Thousands turn out for St Patrick’s Day parades across the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Thousands turn out for St Patrick’s Day parades across the world

By Press Association
Crowds gathered to watch performers take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Crowds gathered to watch performers take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Thousands of people lined the streets of Dublin to watch this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in an event described by TV presenter Patrick Kielty as “the biggest party in the world”.

Visitors travelled from Bolivia, California and China to participate in the annual event in the Irish capital, with attendees packing the city centre bedecked in shamrock-shaped sunglasses, Irish jerseys and leprechaun hats.

Kielty, the grand marshal of the national parade in Dublin this year, said Ireland’s national day was important because it gave people a chance to “share in something, it brings a lot of people together”.

The holiday commemorates Ireland’s patron saint and is celebrated around the world by Irish immigrants.

Patrick Kielty, this year’s Grand Marshal, takes part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin
TV presenter Patrick Kielty was the grand marshal of the national parade in Dublin and described himself as ‘the proudest man in Ireland’ (Michael Chester/PA)
Performers take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin
Performers took to the streets to entertain the crowds in the Irish capital (Michael Chester/PA)
Performers take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin
People gathered from early in the morning in their green and tricolour accessories (Michael Chester/PA)
The Dublin Lord Mayor’s coach during the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin
The Dublin Lord Mayor’s coach was ridden through the streets during the parade (Michael Chester/PA)
The crowd watch performers during the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin
Crowds utilised various vantage points to get a good view of the celebrations (Michael Chester/PA)
Performers take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin
More than 4,200 participants were scheduled to take part in the flagship parade in the capital (Michael Chester/PA)
The boys from Waterford take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin
One group took an imaginative look at what it meant to be ‘110% Irish’ and wore red wigs and the same Aran jumper (Michael Chester/PA)
St Patrick’s Day Parade – Dublin
Attendees described the parade as ‘a big party’ (Michael Chester/PA)
Merchandise seller Willie Egan at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin
Merchandise seller Willie Egan set up ahead of the festivities (Michael Chester/PA)
Derek, Eoin, Paula, and Emma Donnelly, from Dublin wait for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin.
Dublin residents Derek, Eoin, Paula, and Emma Donnelly were in position ahead of time (Michael Chester/PA)
People talking part in the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Trafalgar Square, central London
Meanwhile, celebrations continued across the water in London with crowds gathering in Trafalgar Square for the UK capital’s St Patrick’s Day event (Lucy North/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (centre) at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in central London
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, centre, was among those enjoying the celebrations (Lucy North/PA)
A member of the crowd at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in central London
Trafalgar Square was full of people celebrating (Lucy North/PA)
Members of the crowd at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in central London
The event in London culminated in a festival of live performances (Lucy North/PA)
Performers take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Birmingham
Elsewhere, in Birmingham, performers also took part in a St Patrick’s Day parade (Jacob King/PA)
Crowds gather to watch performers take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Birmingham
Large crowds turned out to watch performers (Jacob King/PA)
Performers take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Birmingham
Young people were among those taking part in the Birmingham event (Jacob King/PA)
US president Joe Biden speaking during the St Patrick’s Day brunch at the White House
Meanwhile, across the pond, in the US, president Joe Biden spoke during a St Patrick’s Day brunch at the White House in Washington (Niall Carson/PA)
The fountain on the North Lawn of the White House is dyed green for St Patrick’s Day
And on the landmark property’s North Lawn, the fountain was dyed green in honour of St Patrick’s Day (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)