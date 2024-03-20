Police name teenagers who died following crash between car and lorry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police name teenagers who died following crash between car and lorry

By Press Association
Two teenagers who died following a crash involving a car and a lorry near Stirling have been named (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two teenagers who died following a crash involving a car and a lorry near Stirling have been named (Joe Giddens/PA)

Two teenagers who died following a crash involving a car and a lorry near Stirling have been named.

Police Scotland said Kyle Marshall, 19, and Jayden McConnell, 17, died after a black Vauxhall Corsa collided with a HGV on the A91 on Sunday.

Mr Marshall’s family said they were “devastated” by his death and that he “will be greatly missed”.

The crash happened between the Bannockburn interchange and Greencornhills roundabout at about 3.50pm.

Mr Marshall and Mr McConnell, who both lived in Stirling, were rear seat passengers in the Vauxhall Corsa and were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy, remains in a critical condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The front seat passenger in the car, a 17-year-old girl, has been released from hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the HGV, a 29-year-old man, was not injured. He was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and released pending further enquiries.

In a statement, Mr Marshall’s family paid tribute to him: “Kyle leaves behind his devastated mum Jenny and dad Gary, younger brother Hayden and sister Alix, his grans Janet, Eileen and Joyce, and girlfriend Lucy.

“He will be greatly missed by them and all his extended family, as well as his many friends and work colleagues.

“The family wish to thank everyone for their kind messages of condolence, and also want to thank all the emergency service staff involved in the aftermath of this dreadful accident.”

Road Policing Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “Our thoughts are very much with Kyle and Jayden’s families and friends at this difficult time.

“We must establish exactly what happened so, regardless of how significant you believe the information you have is, we want to hear from you.

“I’d also ask drivers with dashcam footage of the area around the time to please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2165 of 17 March.