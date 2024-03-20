Maddie Hinch grateful to have played in ‘golden generation’ of women’s hockey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maddie Hinch grateful to have played in ‘golden generation’ of women’s hockey

By Press Association
Maddie Hinch was made an OBE at Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA)
Retired hockey goalkeeper Maddie Hinch has said she felt lucky to have been part of a “golden generation” of women’s hockey as she was made an OBE.

The 35-year-old received the royal honour from the Princess Royal for her services to the sport, after announcing her retirement last year.

She won Olympic gold with Team GB in 2016 and was champion at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham two years ago, as well as a series of individual awards.

Speaking at Windsor Castle, Hinch said she was “immensely proud” looking back at her career, which included 97 appearances for England and 60 for Great Britain.

She told the PA news agency: “The whole thing feels a bit like a dream – I’ve probably never really sat back and tried to take it all in, it’s just been such a whirlwind.

“But I know when I finally do get a chance to reflect I’ve lived through a golden generation in our sport, so I feel so lucky to have done what I’ve done.”

Maddie Hinch
Great Britain’s goalkeeper Maddie Hinch saves a penalty from the Netherlands’ Maartje Paumen during the gold medal match at the Olympic Hockey Centre on the 14th day of the Rio Olympic Games, Brazil (David Davies/PA)

Hinch said being made an OBE at Windsor Castle was “very surreal” and represented an end to her career “which has been beyond anything I could have imagined”, adding: “It doesn’t get much better.”

She was also awarded an MBE in the 2017 New Year Honours list for her services to the sport, but said her latest ceremony was “much more intimate”.

“I live in Maidenhead so it’s literally popping down the road, which makes it even better.

“I think in some ways I preferred the experience here just because of the beauty of the castle and everything just being a little bit smaller.

“A really nice day, I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Hinch has now taken up a coaching role at the University of Connecticut in the US, which she described as “the perfect transition away from playing” after having initial doubts.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see the girls go on and achieve things off the back of the part you’ve played.

“It’s been fun – being out in the States, I love to travel, I love exploring new countries.”

Hinch said both the men’s and women’s British hockey teams were “in a good spot” with the Paris Olympic Games coming up this summer, despite a shaky qualifying campaign from the latter.

Asked about their chances of success at the Games, she said: “The girls can do it, I have no doubt, and the boys are showing some serious promise right now – they are medal hopes for us.

“Both squads should be really excited for Paris and I’m excited for them because it’s bound to be an amazing Olympics.”