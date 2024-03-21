Drivers face new fine threat from cameras catching cars parked without permits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Drivers face new fine threat from cameras catching cars parked without permits

By Press Association
Drivers face a new fine threat from cameras catching vehicles parked in Portsmouth without the required permits (Jackson Davies/Portsmouth City Council/PA)
Drivers face a new fine threat from cameras catching vehicles parked in Portsmouth without the required permits (Jackson Davies/Portsmouth City Council/PA)

Drivers face a new fine threat from cameras catching vehicles parked in residential areas without permits.

Portsmouth City Council said it will deploy a car fitted with cameras to check automatically the number plates of parked vehicles against a database of permit holders.

If a potential offence is detected, a traffic warden will be alerted and will assess the situation, issuing a penalty charge notice (PCN) if necessary.

A camera on a car
Cameras automatically check the number plates of parked vehicles (Jackson Davies/Portsmouth City Council/PA)

Motoring research charity the RAC Foundation told the PA news agency councils must “resist the temptation” to see fining drivers as a way of easing budgetary pressures.

Traffic wardens traditionally walk along streets using handheld electronic devices to individually check whether parked vehicles have permits.

Portsmouth City Council said the new system will enable “a greater number of checks across a wider area in a significantly shorter timeframe”.

This will reduce the number of motorists “flouting the regulations” and lead to “spaces being more readily available for residents with valid permits”, it claimed.

PCNs issued by the council are £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days.

The new car will also be used to identify non-payment of Vehicle Excise Duty.

It will be trialled from the summer in residential parking zones across Portsmouth.

Annual parking permit charges in the Hampshire city are £30 for a household’s first vehicle, £120 for a second vehicle and £300 for any additional vehicles.

The system involves automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, which are already used by police forces to catch criminals, in car parks to determine vehicles’ entry and exit times, and by National Highways to calculate journey times.

It is not believed they are currently used in the UK to check residential parking permits.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “As with all such measures designed to benefit residents, the key question is whether those residents are genuinely happy with what’s being done.

“Overall, Portsmouth City Council made a surplus – a ‘profit’ – of around £4.6 million in 2022/23 from parking.

“They need to demonstrate that their proposed measures are about managing traffic not balancing the books.

“Councils across the country are under budgetary pressure but must resist the temptation to see motorists as a way of filling in the financial black hole.”

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “Residents’ parking permit schemes are designed to protect parking spaces outside homes from outsiders blocking them.

“From the AA’s point of view, the key considerations are that the cost of a permit should reflect the cost of providing the service and nothing more, and that the scheme is effective in deterring parking abuse.

“In that respect, technology may be helpful.”

Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: “As we expand our residential parking zones, effective enforcement becomes increasingly crucial.

“The introduction of this cutting-edge enforcement vehicle represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to assuring residents that their parking zones are being managed fairly and efficiently.”

Wilke Reints, UK managing director of technology company Yunex Traffic, which will provide the car, said: “We are pleased to support the introduction of this visible and highly efficient means of enforcing parking zones.

“This is the latest measure we have introduced to help improve traffic flow, pedestrian safety and air quality in Portsmouth with our technology already widely used to enforce numerous school zones and bus lanes.”