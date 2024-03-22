Celebrities who have met Kate wish her ‘so much love’ after cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Celebrities who have met Kate wish her ‘so much love’ after cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales and Giovanna Fletcher on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast (Kensington Palace/PA)
The Princess of Wales and Giovanna Fletcher on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast (Kensington Palace/PA)

Giovanna Fletcher and Dr Alex George were among the celebrities who have met the Princess of Wales and were sending her well-wishes after her cancer diagnosis announcement.

In a video message released on Friday, Kate said that she was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy following her January visit to hospital for abdominal surgery.

Author and podcast host Fletcher was among those commenting on the video, after Kate appeared on her parenting podcast titled Happy Mum, Happy Baby, in 2020.

“Sending you and the family so much love from me and mine,” Fletcher, who is married to McFly star Tom, said.

“Take all the time you need knowing there’s so much love and respect behind you.”

During their candid podcast discussion about parenthood, Kate described herself as a “hands-on mum” to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but admitted she often struggled from “mum guilt”.

Meanwhile former Love Island contestant Dr Alex, now a TV doctor campaigning on mental health issues who hosted a panel discussion with William and Kate last year, was among those wishing Kate a “speedy recovery”.

Commenting on the video, he said: “Sending love and best wishes. You were so amazing when I met you for World Mental Health Day. I wish you a speedy recovery.”

The panel was part of a day of workshops and discussions to mark World Mental Health Day, as the royal couple launched the next phase of their campaign to support the nation’s mental health.