King ‘so proud’ of ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate’s courage after cancer news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King ‘so proud’ of ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate’s courage after cancer news

By Press Association
Charles and Camilla have offered their love and support to the Princess of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles and Camilla have offered their love and support to the Princess of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King is “so proud” of the Princess of Wales for her courage in speaking out about her cancer diagnosis and remains in the “closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law”, Buckingham Palace has said.

Charles, who is also being treated for cancer, and the Queen have offered their love and support to Kate, the Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the family try to come to terms with the news.

The monarch, 75, is extremely fond of the princess, who has been part of his eldest son the Prince of Wales’s life for more than 20 years.

Royal visit to Trinity Buoy Wharf
Kate and Charles in conversation on an engagement together in 2022 (Chris Jackson/PA)

Charles and Kate share a love of art, gardening and the outdoors – but now their bond sadly stretches to a shared cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment.

The King and Queen were told the news about Kate’s health beforehand and were aware she was preparing to issue her video message.

Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did’.

“Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has ‘remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks’.

Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
The then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall with Kate at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2013 (John Stillwell/PA)

“Both Their Majesties ‘will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time’.”

The King, who acceded to the throne 18 months ago, is undergoing his own course of treatment for cancer, and Camilla said this week he was “doing very well”.

He is continuing his duties as head of state behind palace walls, conducting audiences and Privy Council meetings.

But he has postponed all public-facing engagements after beginning treatment for the undisclosed form of cancer in February.

He spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer – not prostate cancer – was discovered.