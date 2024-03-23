Journalists swim in solidarity one year since US reporter imprisoned in Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Journalists swim in solidarity one year since US reporter imprisoned in Russia

By Press Association
Otago Daily Times journalists and editor Paul McIntyre at Brighton beach in Dunedin, New Zealand (Otago Daily Times/PA)
Otago Daily Times journalists and editor Paul McIntyre at Brighton beach in Dunedin, New Zealand (Otago Daily Times/PA)

Journalists are swimming in solidarity at 10 Brighton beaches around the world to mark one year since an American reporter was imprisoned in Russia.

Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich was detained in March last year while on a reporting trip, accused of espionage which he, the media outlet and US government strongly deny.

The global beach swims on Saturday are in tribute to Mr Gershkovich’s love of Brighton beach in the UK and New York as a way of highlighting the injustice, Wall Street Journal reporter Alistair MacDonald said.

Mr Gershkovich moved to Russia to report on the country in 2017, first working for the Moscow Times and Agence France-Presse before joining the Wall Street Journal.

The 32-year-old moved to London after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 while still returning for reporting trips.

Mr MacDonald told PA news agency: “Evan is among the nicest, most positive people you could hope to meet and the fact that he has been in a Russian jail for a year, for merely doing his job, is appalling.

“So, keeping attention on his incarceration, and the wider issue of journalists being jailed around the world, is important.

“Evan used to visit Brighton beach in New York when he was younger, and when he came to England he became a big fan of the original, here on the south coast.

“We thought that a global Brighton beach swim was one way to highlight the injustice while letting him know that he has not been forgotten.”

Dozens of journalists and swimmers are expected to take part in the Brighton beach swim in East Sussex while more than 100 supporters worldwide will swim in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Jamaica, the US and Canada.

Journalists from the Otago Daily Times dipped in the sea first at Brighton beach on New Zealand’s South Island on Saturday.

“It’s essential to show solidarity with a journalist in distress because it is a profession that requires a lot of courage,” said Mary Williams, an Otago Daily Times journalist.

Other reporters taking part work for media outlets including the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Bloomberg, The New York Times, the West Australian, the Globe & Mail, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and Sussex World.

Members of local swimming clubs are also joining in solidarity.

Wall Street Journal editors have said while the anniversary is frustrating, the paper will ramp up their efforts to free Mr Gershkovich.

Wall Street Journal assistant editor Paul Beckett said: “All that we’ve done hasn’t yet paid the one dividend we need it to.

“We really need to re-up our efforts and go at it with an even greater sense of urgency to make sure that (we) can end this as soon as we possibly can.”