High-profile cancer diagnoses lead to greater awareness, charity says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

High-profile cancer diagnoses lead to greater awareness, charity says

By Press Association
Cancer Research UK wished Kate well in her recovery from cancer treatment (Ian Vogler/PA)
Cancer Research UK wished Kate well in her recovery from cancer treatment (Ian Vogler/PA)

High-profile diagnoses of cancer such as the Princess of Wales’s lead to a “significant increase” in public awareness, Cancer Research UK has said.

The charity’s executive director of policy Dr Ian Walker said there was an “uplift” in traffic to its website after announcements from royal figures such as the King and Kate.

He added that high-profile diagnoses such as Kate’s on Friday evening could have “real positive effects”.

Dr Walker told the PA news agency: “We see significant increase in uplift in terms of the number of people that visit our website for health information after these types of announcements.

“High-profile cancer cases, like the King and the Princess yesterday, can act as a prompt to encourage people to find out more.

“I think for anyone – being open and talking about cancer diagnosis can have a positive effect. It encourages people to find out more and to think about their own health.”

He added: “On behalf of everyone at CRUK, we wish her Royal Highness a full swift recovery and return to good health.

“During difficult times, it’s really important that the Princess and her family are given time and space to focus on treatment and recovery.”

Dr Walker said awareness was vital as early detection of cancer was “really important”.

“For many cancers, by finding them early on in their progression, you will have better treatment options, and ultimately it can have a significant impact on the overall outcome in your survival of your cancer diagnosis.”

Dr Walker said dealing with a cancer diagnosis was a “personal journey”, adding there were support groups available for those affected.

He said: “I think it’s really important for people to take their time and think about how they want to talk with their family and their friends about their cancer diagnosis.”

Cancer Research UK’s executive director of policy said doctors will “quite often” prescribe chemotherapy after surgery, adding that these cycles of chemotherapy “typically” last three to six months, but this timeframe can vary.

Therapies known as adjuvant chemotherapy try to reduce the risk of cancer coming back by killing any remaining cancer cells that might not have been removed by the surgery or broke away from the tumour before the operation.

Dr Walker said the incidence of cancer was “rising” and that the charity expects around half a million cancer cases per year by 2040 across the UK as the population ages.

However, he added that there had been a doubling of cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years and some “fantastic innovations” in recent times.

Dr Walker said a lot of this had been driven by “progress through research” and the emergence of novel technologies, new therapies and drugs.

He added: “We’ve also seen huge progress in terms of how we deliver radiotherapy – we can now provide much more targeted radiotherapy that focuses very much on the cancer and protects and preserves the surrounding tissue much better than we could historically.

“Also, with surgery we’ve seen innovations like a tool called the iKnife, which essentially can tell the difference between cancerous tissue and healthy tissue.”

Dr Walker said progress had also been made in combination therapies, which allow drugs to be “used together more effectively”.