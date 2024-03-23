Danny Cowley hails ‘gritty, determined and resilient’ Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danny Cowley hails ‘gritty, determined and resilient’ Colchester

By Press Association
Danny Cowley’s Colchester earned a point at Mansfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Colchester boss Danny Cowley paid tribute to his relegation-threatened side’s “gritty, determined and resilient” 1-1 draw away to League Two leaders Mansfield.

Harry Anderson gave Colchester a 13th-minute lead with a well-struck low shot from the right of the box that went inside the far post in a frustrating first half for the Stags.

But, after U’s goalkeeper Owen Goodman had made a wonder save after 62 minutes to somehow keep out Baily Cargill’s close-range header, he was beaten a minute later from the resulting corner as a scramble ended with Lewis Brunt poking home.

It was a sixth draw in eight winless games as the visitors remain just one place above the drop zone ahead of Saturday’s 3pm kick-offs.

“They are the best team in the division – there is a lot to respect in Mansfield,” Cowley said.

“So to come here and put on the performance that we did, I think we have a lot to be proud of and, ultimately, we’re disappointed not to have won the game.

“I know the home fans were getting a bit frustrated, I am not sure if they were getting frustrated with us or with their own team.

“I am not sure if people expected us to just turn up here and lie down and let them run all over us.

“But that won’t happen on my watch – over my dead body. We want to be winners. We were gritty, determined, resilient and also streetwise.

“We showed all the qualities I like in one of my team’s performances and I was proud of our efforts.

“We’re not about to give up our League status easily – we now have nine games left and we will give it absolutely everything we’ve got.”

Goodman tipped over a Will Swan header before home goalkeeper Christy Pym had to make a vital save to turn a low Samson Tovide shot onto a post as United broke well and he also turned over a dipping Ellis Iandolo header near the end.

“In the end we’re satisfied with a point with the way the game went and the conditions,” said Mansfield boss Nigel Clough.

“It was one of those games that, having given a soft goal away early on, we could have easily lost that 1-0.

“Even at the end we could have lost 2-1 with the corners and set plays they had.

“The result keeps our little run going. We haven’t had enough draws of late, those defeats should’ve been draws.

“So we go to Wrexham next week in better heart than we would’ve done had we lost the game.

“We’re still top of the league, let the others battle it out this afternoon and it could be a very valuable point come the end of the season.

“We did not start the game anyway near as well as we would have liked and we gave Colchester too much encouragement and a goal as well.

“We had enough situations and chances today but couldn’t quite get more than the equaliser.”