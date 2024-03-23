Police searching for three missing siblings from Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police searching for three missing siblings from Cheltenham

By Press Association
Jessica (Gloucestershire Police)
Jessica (Gloucestershire Police)

Police are searching for three missing siblings from Cheltenham who are subject to a court order preventing them from being in the care of their parents.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said it was concerned for the welfare of three-year-old Pauly-Boi, five-year-old Jolene and eight-year-old Betsy.

The children, who are believed to be with their mother Jessica, were last seen at midday on Friday, and their whereabouts is unknown.

Missing children from Cheltenham
Eight-year-old Betsy, five-year-old Jolene and three-year-old Pauly-Boi, from Cheltenham (Gloucestershire Police)

Police said Pauly-Boi has dark blond hair, Jolene has mousey brown hair and Betsy has long blonde hair. It is not yet known what they were wearing.

Their mother Jessica is described as being tall and of a slim build with a pale complexion.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Faye Bennett said: “I am appealing directly to Jessica or anyone who may be with the children to make contact with us immediately.

“We want to check that the children are safe and well and would urge anyone with information to please make contact with the police.”

Anyone who has seen the children or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 343 of March 22.

Police said members of the public should dial 999 if the children are present at the time.